Hot Box Cookies Is Coming to South Grand and We Are So Screwed

Cookies .... yum.
Hot Box Cookies is adding a new location in Tower Grove South .... and let's face it, we're screwed.
The South Grand neighborhood announced on Facebook yesterday
that the cookie retailer would be opening a new location at 3107 South Grand. That's the former home of Domino's Pizza, which recently moved a bit north down the street to the Pelican Building. The post said only that the shop is coming "soon."
A Missouri-grown rival to Insomnia Cookies, Hot Box Cookies opened its first location in Columbia in 2008. It's since expanded to Lawrence, Kansas, the Central West End and Clayton, offering late-night cookie delivery, cookie ice cream sandwiches and catering, too.
While the hours for this particular location have yet to be announced, Hot Box is typically open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and midnight the other five days of the week.
See what we mean about being screwed?
Incidentally, we reached out to Hot Box Cookies on how "soon" might be "soon." We'll update this post if we hear back.
