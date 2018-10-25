Quincy Street Bistro Will Close for Good This Sunday

Quincy Street Bistro (6931 Gravois Avenue, 314-353-1588)
JENNIFER SILVERBERG
Quincy Street Bistro has served comfort food for seven and a half years.
, the Princeton Heights neighborhood spot that drew a loyal following and launched the career of chef Rick Lewis, will be closing its doors as of this Sunday, October 28.
The restaurant has been open for seven and a half years.
"Thank you to our wonderful staff, some who have been with us from the beginning," owners Mike and Sue Enright said in a press release. "We'd also like to thank our guests. Your support motivated us to be the best we could be. Our guests have truly been a family to us."
The place has been a popular destination since its 2011 opening. As the RFT
's then-critic Ian Froeb explained in his initial review
,
The address was the long-time home of Jimmie's Saloon, but owners Mike Enright and Kevin Winkler gave the space a gut rehab. The bar area is especially lovely: hardwood floors, exposed brick, a beautifully weathered bar. The bar area leads directly into a small dining room. This space looks newer, its walls finished and painted an inoffensive neutral green.
See also: Our original 2011 Quincy Street Bistro review
Winkler's career as a chef extends back to such seminal St. Louis restaurants as the Jefferson Avenue Boarding House. At Quincy Street he and Enright have put together a lengthy selection of crowd-pleasing bar-and-grill fare, food that goes well with friends and cold beer (it'd go well with wine, too, if someone brought the brief wine list up to snuff) and a ball game on every last one of the TVs.
One year after opening, the Enrights hired a young chef who quickly became a star. Rick Lewis (later of Southern
, now of Grace Meat + Three
) is their son-in-law, and in 2014 he became the first St. Louis chef to be nominated for the James Beard Foundation's "Rising Star Chef of the Year
" award.
"I'm still kind of shocked," Lewis told us at the time. "It's just crazy to me because a lot of those places are nicer, fine dining restaurants, and we're just a blue collar neighborhood joint that's just trying to put out good food. It's very cool."
The Enrights said the restaurant will remain open for normal hours until it closes its doors for good, with one last "Kegs and Eggs" event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
"It has been a bittersweet decision, but we are excited for what the future holds," the Enrights said in the release. "We look forward to traveling, spending more time with our family and our next adventure together!"