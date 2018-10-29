Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 29, 2018

Miracle, the Holiday Pop-Up Bar, Is Back at Small Change Beginning November 23

Posted By on Mon, Oct 29, 2018 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge The "Christmopolitan" — coming soon to a bar near you. - MELISSA HOM
  • MELISSA HOM
  • The "Christmopolitan" — coming soon to a bar near you.
Miracle, the holiday-themed pop-up bar, is coming back to St. Louis for the third year — with Small Change (2800 Indiana Avenue) again playing host beginning November 23.

The Benton Park bar is owned by acclaimed bartenders Ted and Jamie Kilgore, along with business partner Ted Charak, so it's not like it doesn't have a dose of magic to offer on ordinary days. But for the Christmas season, things get extra special, with "nostalgic holiday decor," a host of special cocktails and popularity to the point that reservations are recommended.

Miracle STL is part of a national pop-up that began in New York City in 2014. It came to St. Louis in 2016, occupying a vacant space on Chouteau ("Miracle on Chouteau" — so cute!). Last year, it set up shop for the first time in Small Change. This year's iteration is one of 80 (!) planned across the country.



Press materials promise a host of fascinating new cocktails, including the "Christmas Carol Barrel" (aged rum, Aquavit, Amaro, pumpkin pie, Demerara syrup, lime, vanilla, Angostura bitters) and "A Partridge in a Pear Tree" (Reposado Tequila, pear brandy, mezcal, Spiced Demerara syrup, lime, egg white, club soda, Angostura bitters, cinnamon). It's all very of the modern mixology moment, but also totally approachable. (Who doesn't love Christmas-y flavors like cinnamon and pear?)

The pop-up will run from Friday, November 23 to Saturday, December 29. Beginning at noon on November 1, you can make a reservation online, so bookmark rez site TockTix.com now.

click to enlarge Just look at that adorable retro barware! - MELISSA HOM
  • MELISSA HOM
  • Just look at that adorable retro barware!
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Note Bar and Vaya Con Dillas Combine a Blues Bar with Fast-Casual Food Read More

  2. My Thai Shows a Chef's Confidence, With Experimentation Beyond the Basics Read More

  3. Belleville's Hofbrauhaus Is Totally Das Wurst Read More

  4. Gringo Is Back, with a New Downtown Location Near the Convention Center Read More

  5. Quincy Street Bistro Will Close for Good This Sunday Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation