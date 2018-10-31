PW Pizza's Skull-Shaped Halloween Calzones Are Seriously Scary

click to enlarge
One of our favorite pizza joints
image courtesy of PW Pizza and Hamilton Hospitality Group
Feed us this face
, PW Pizza
(2017 Chouteau Avenue, 314-241-7199
) is serving up a special treat for Halloween today. It's a skull-shaped calzone that we’re naming the Skullzone™ and we must eat at least three of them immediately.
Have you ever watched the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark
and thought, "Boy, those melting Nazi faces look scrumptious
?" Well buckle up, because apparently the road to seasonal delicacies is paved with mushed-up bread faces twisted in the agony of Ark-related sacrilege. And this time, you're the one defaming God's law, for you are the one cutting slices of that unholy Skullzone™ and hoisting them into your skull-hole.
Which is perfectly apropos, if you ask us. Is a calzone not the Catholic guilt version of pizza? Hiding within its breading are a miraculous pile of guilt and pleasure, the sauces and cheese fused in such a way that the human eye doesn't have to confront the delicious carnage about to enter its body.
Skullzone™, however, presents a different sort of gothic vision. Its olive-filled sockets stare out at a world it cannot touch, but can only ooze over with assorted Italian cheeses. In its steely vision lies the long dark night that awaits us all, the garlic embrace of death, the coldness between the stars.
But really, it's gonna taste fine. It's a fucking calzone, guys. Just eat it while you watch Halloween
... again.
The delightful delicacy will be available all day at PW Pizza. The Lafayette Square spot is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and these skulls are priced at only $3.99 — so get there and get to cannibalizing. (Maybe saying a little prayer first wouldn't hurt.)
click to enlarge
images courtesy of PW Pizza and Hamilton Hospitality Group
The horror!
