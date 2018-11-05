Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 5, 2018

The Crafted Bone Turns Local Beer Grains Into Your Dog's Favorite Treat

Posted By on Mon, Nov 5, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Dogs of all shapes and sizes love these treats! - COURTESY OF THE CRAFTED BONE
  • COURTESY OF THE CRAFTED BONE
  • Dogs of all shapes and sizes love these treats!
Charles Saso and Kim Meyer, owners of the Crafted Bone (www.thecraftedbone.com, 636-345-4473), started as home brewers like anybody else. But the waste that others took for granted bothered them.

"We had all these leftover grains and we kind of felt bad about throwing them out," Saso explains. The two began researching how they could repurpose spent grains, which are a byproduct of brewing. One of the possible uses: dog biscuits.

They tried making them for their dog and their friend's and family's dogs. All the dogs seemed to love them, and they realized they could be on to something. There are a few similar businesses across the country, but none in the St. Louis area. "St. Louis is such a great beer city," Saso says. "There are so many awesome breweries around here. They need to have beer grain dog treats." They made their first official treat delivery last December, and with that, launched the Crafted Bone.



The grains are usually made up of mostly barley. Brewers take these grains and steep water through them, similar to making tea. Ultimately, the liquid that passes through ends up becoming beer, but that leaves the barley behind — spent, but not useless.

Usually, breweries either discard these grains or give them to farmers to feed to cows and pigs. "We figured it's much more fun to feed dogs," says Saso.

click to enlarge You can buy the treats at many local markets. - COURTESY OF THE CRAFTED BONE
  • COURTESY OF THE CRAFTED BONE
  • You can buy the treats at many local markets.

The Crafted Bone currently collects spent grains from thirteen local breweries and turns them into dog treats in a few simple steps. First, they add peanut butter and a little flour and egg to hold it all together; they bake it at a high temperature to cook it, then at a low heat for several hours to dehydrate the treats.

The all-natural treats are high in protein and fiber with lots of vitamins and minerals left over from the grains for your dog. The simple, four-ingredient recipe and lack of artificial preservatives or colors means you can't find treats much healthier for your dog than these.

Saso and Meyer keep the grains from the different breweries and beer types separate. On each package is the logo of the brewery from which those grains came, so you can stay loyal to your favorite or make sure your fuzzy friend is enjoying the same brand as you. Their slogan is, "Share the passion of craft beer with your dog" — and with these biscuits, you can do it without getting them drunk, too. Saso says, "Hopefully they can have the beers, and their dogs can have the same beer treats, and then everybody's happy."

You can buy the Crafted Bone dog treats on their website, at their partner breweries, in a few local shops, and at local events. See their website for information on all of the above. 

click to enlarge Your dog will be begging for more. - COURTESY OF THE CRAFTED BONE
  • COURTESY OF THE CRAFTED BONE
  • Your dog will be begging for more.
Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Crispy Edge, St. Louis' Potsticker-Themed Restaurant, Is Good, Not Gimmicky Read More

  2. My Thai Shows a Chef's Confidence, With Experimentation Beyond the Basics Read More

  3. St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: October 2018 Read More

  4. Miracle, the Holiday Pop-Up Bar, Is Back at Small Change Beginning November 23 Read More

  5. Sze Chuan Cuisine, Now Open in University City, Brings the Heat Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation