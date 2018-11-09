The Cut Has Closed After One Year Inside Cherokee's Fortune Teller Bar

-
MABEL SUEN
-
Chef Ari Jo Ellis.
Chef Ari Jo Ellis has closed her sausage concept, the Cut (2635 Cherokee Street)
, after just over a year in business.
The scoop comes from Sauce Magazine,
which reports that Ellis wanted to focus on opening Morning Glory, the diner-style eatery she'll be opening in the former home of Vista Ramen. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was something I had to do mentally,” she told the food magazine
.
The Cut was a humble operation tucked in the back of Fortune Teller bar, but Ellis' whole-animal butchery and creative sausage-based offerings earned raves. The RFT
's Cheryl Baehr gave it a gushing review in January
; we also recently included it in our hotly competitive Bar Guide 2018 list of places with the best bar food
.
South city sausage lovers, however, need not despair: There's another sausage concept right down the street on Cherokee, Frankly on Cherokee
— and it too has us gushing
.
