Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 9, 2018

The Cut Has Closed After One Year Inside Cherokee's Fortune Teller Bar

Posted By on Fri, Nov 9, 2018 at 9:22 AM

Chef Ari Jo Ellis. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Chef Ari Jo Ellis.
Chef Ari Jo Ellis has closed her sausage concept, the Cut (2635 Cherokee Street), after just over a year in business.

The scoop comes from Sauce Magazine, which reports that Ellis wanted to focus on opening Morning Glory, the diner-style eatery she'll be opening in the former home of Vista Ramen. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was something I had to do mentally,” she told the food magazine.

The Cut was a humble operation tucked in the back of Fortune Teller bar, but Ellis' whole-animal butchery and creative sausage-based offerings earned raves. The RFT's Cheryl Baehr gave it a gushing review in January; we also recently included it in our hotly competitive Bar Guide 2018 list of places with the best bar food.



South city sausage lovers, however, need not despair: There's another sausage concept right down the street on Cherokee, Frankly on Cherokee — and it too has us gushing.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cork n’ Slice Is a Surprisingly Sophisticated Pizzeria in the Central West End Read More

  2. Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Sold Out in Minutes Thanks to You Filthy Drunks Read More

  3. Perfect Taste Adds Traditional Szechuan to the Loop's Dining Options Read More

  4. Belleville's Hofbrauhaus Is Totally Das Wurst Read More

  5. Michael Wise Is at Home at Edibles & Essentials Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation