The Cut Has Closed After One Year Inside Cherokee's Fortune Teller Bar

MABEL SUEN

Chef Ari Jo Ellis.

Chef Ari Jo Ellis has closed her sausage concept,, after just over a year in business.The scoop comes fromwhich reports that Ellis wanted to focus on opening Morning Glory, the diner-style eatery she'll be opening in the former home of Vista Ramen. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was something I had to do mentally,” she told the food magazine The Cut was a humble operation tucked in the back of Fortune Teller bar, but Ellis' whole-animal butchery and creative sausage-based offerings earned raves. The's Cheryl Baehr gave it a gushing review in January ; we also recently included it in our hotly competitive Bar Guide 2018 list of places with the best bar food South city sausage lovers, however, need not despair: There's another sausage concept right down the street on Cherokee, Frankly on Cherokee — and it too has us gushing