Sugarfire Smoke House Just Made the Best Sandwich in the World

A previous version of the "Cuban Reuben," served at Sugarfire Smoke House in February.

The winner of the 2018 Sandwich World Championship is straight out of St. Louis.David Molina, a chef at, took first prize at this weekend's Sandwich World Championship for his "Cuban Reuben" — smoked ham, mustard, pulled pork, pastrami, swiss, and pickle, all tucked between two sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches. The grilled cheese sandwiches were made with provolone, white American cheese and Koops’ Horseradish Mustard.The competition was held this Saturday in Orange Beach, Alabama, as part of the 2018 World Food Championship . Competitors were equired to each build their own version of the "Ciabattaletta" sandwich, as well as the sandwich of their choosing. The special "infused ingredient" they were asked to include was Koops' mustard.Molina's win doesn't just come with bragging rights; he also took home a $10,000 check. But yeah, he's certainly earned the right to brag about this one, too.