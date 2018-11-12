Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 12, 2018

Sugarfire Smoke House Just Made the Best Sandwich in the World

Posted By on Mon, Nov 12, 2018 at 8:26 AM

A previous version of the "Cuban Reuben," served at Sugarfire Smoke House in February. - VIA SUGARFIRE SMOKEHOUSE DESKGRAM

The winner of the 2018 Sandwich World Championship is straight out of St. Louis.

David Molina, a chef at Sugarfire Smoke House (multiple locations, including 9200 Olive Blvd #114, Olivette; 314-997-2301), took first prize at this weekend's Sandwich World Championship for his "Cuban Reuben" — smoked ham, mustard, pulled pork, pastrami, swiss, and pickle, all tucked between two sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches. The grilled cheese sandwiches were made with provolone, white American cheese and Koops’ Horseradish Mustard.

The competition was held this Saturday in Orange Beach, Alabama, as part of the 2018 World Food Championship. Competitors were equired to each build their own version of the "Ciabattaletta" sandwich, as well as the sandwich of their choosing. The special "infused ingredient" they were asked to include was Koops' mustard.



Molina's win doesn't just come with bragging rights; he also took home a $10,000 check. But yeah, he's certainly earned the right to brag about this one, too.

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Sold Out in Minutes Thanks to You Filthy Drunks Read More

  2. Cork n’ Slice Is a Surprisingly Sophisticated Pizzeria in the Central West End Read More

  3. At the Chocolate Pig in Cortex, Decadent Desserts Are Only Part of the Menu Read More

  4. The Cut Has Closed After One Year Inside Cherokee's Fortune Teller Bar Read More

  5. The Crafted Bone Turns Local Beer Grains Into Your Dog's Favorite Treat Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation