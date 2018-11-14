Público to Close on December 22

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Público. Our last night of service will be Saturday, December 22. We have accomplished so much in this restaurant. Three James Beard semifinalist nominations, countless kind words from our local media friends, and most importantly, the support from our guests. We dared to do something different in St. Louis. We were one of the first wood-fire concepts here, and we utilize that hearth for almost everything on our menu. We interpreted Latin cuisine in new and interesting ways, and we ARE proud of everything that goes out of the kitchen, still today. With that said, the restaurant scene is changing so it’s important to frequent the restaurants that you love.We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Thank you to everyone who has supported Público over the last 3 ½ years, and we’re not going anywhere. You can still visit our Half & Half restaurants in Clayton and Webster Groves and look for more projects on the horizon. We cannot thank our talented team enough, and we are excited to see what the future holds for all of them.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.