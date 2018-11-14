Email
Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Público to Close on December 22

Posted By on Wed, Nov 14, 2018 at 2:57 PM

MABEL SUEN
  • Mabel Suen
Acclaimed restaurant Público (6679 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-833-5780) will close its doors on December 22.

Chef Mike Randolph announced the news this afternoon via a press release. The restaurant had been RFT critic Cheryl Baehr's pick for the best opening of 2015.

Randolph also closed his other critically acclaimed concept in the Loop, Privado, earlier this year. But in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he didn't blame the neighborhood — or the Loop trolley. Instead, he told the daily, the number of chef-driven restaurants in town is now outpacing demand.



“The reality is, ten years ago, when I came to St. Louis, there weren't a ton of (those kinds of) restaurants,” he says. “Now as things open up, people tend to go to the shiny new object.”

Randolph also owns Half & Half, the breakfast-and-lunch concept that's a popular draw in Clayton and Webster Groves.

The restaurant's complete statement is below.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Público. Our last night of service will be Saturday, December 22. We have accomplished so much in this restaurant. Three James Beard semifinalist nominations, countless kind words from our local media friends, and most importantly, the support from our guests. We dared to do something different in St. Louis. We were one of the first wood-fire concepts here, and we utilize that hearth for almost everything on our menu. We interpreted Latin cuisine in new and interesting ways, and we ARE proud of everything that goes out of the kitchen, still today. With that said, the restaurant scene is changing so it’s important to frequent the restaurants that you love.

Thank you to everyone who has supported Público over the last 3 ½ years, and we’re not going anywhere. You can still visit our Half & Half restaurants in Clayton and Webster Groves and look for more projects on the horizon. We cannot thank our talented team enough, and we are excited to see what the future holds for all of them.
