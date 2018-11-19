Boulevard Farmers' Market Going Big in Richmond Heights in 2019

Good news for fans of the Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The number of markets being held on the Richmond Heights site will increase from six to 32 this year, switching from a monthly to weekly basis beginning in 2019.
The Tower Grove Farmers’ Market launched the suburban spinoff last year.
The Boulevard Farmers’ Market will run every Sunday from May 5 to Nov. 24, with hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to its website.
The increase in the number of markets follows a successful first year of operations in Richmond Heights, with more than 1,000 attendees at each event in 2018.
“The Boulevard Shopping District was the perfect setting for our second market,” Patrick Horine, co-founder of the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, said in a press release. “As they expand in the future, we will eventually be able to host more than 100 vendors in the space. We are excited about the opportunity the additional market brings to our vendors and to the community.”
The Tower Grove Farmers’ Market has received numerous awards since its creation in 2006, including a Best Farmers’ Market award from the Riverfront Times
.
In addition to the Boulevard Farmers’ Market weekly occurrences, special events including a Spring Festival and Holiday Market are also planned.