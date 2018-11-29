Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 29, 2018

Crafted Now Offers CBD-Infused Cocktails in Tower Grove East

Posted By on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge FRANTZ LINDOR
  • Frantz Lindor

CBD is all the rage these days and one of your favorites spots for cocktails has taken notice. CBD (cannabidiol) is an extract from hemp plants that is known to reduce inflammation, manage pain and calm the mind without getting the user high like if they’d smoked cannabis.

It’s generally ingested as an oil, and now you can get that oil added to a few signature cocktails at Crafted (3200 Shenandoah Ave., 314-865-3345) in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

A partnership with a local CBD supplier called CBD Kratom, these temporary menu additions promise to be as delicious as they are helpful. They’re mixing up a Vanilla Almond Manhattan, a fruity gin drink called The Winterberry and the Cindy-In-The-Lou Who, which involves hibiscus vodka, cranberry juice and jalapeño.



These CBD options are part of a larger trend in the St. Louis area, with fro-yo joint Bella's promising CBD-infused versions of four favorite flavors: mint chocolate chip, strawberry, sea salt caramel pretzel and vegan five-spice.

These Crafted cocktails won't be around forever, though. So make sure to pop in to this pop-up soon, the CBD drinks are only expected to be available until March.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Selected to Host National Oktoberfest Next Fall Read More

  2. Anthony’s Italian Eats Brings Delectable Comfort Food to Clayton Read More

  3. Meredith Barry Heard the Siren Song of the Theater before Landing at Grand Tavern Read More

  4. Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse Offers Top-Notch Steak in Cozy Neighborhood Environs Read More

  5. Clementine's Chocolate Coconut Fudge Is the Best New Vegan Ice Cream in the U.S. Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation