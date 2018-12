Red Oak Biscuits Brings Farmhouse-Style Buttermilk Biscuits to Cherokee Street

click to enlarge Tom Hellauer

A sunnyside egg, spinach, goat cheese, chili oil and pesto are served on a buttermilk biscuit in the "Smashing" biscuit.

click to enlarge Tom Hellauer

Derek Schulze and Josh Akers soon will own and operate four eateries and one event space.

click to enlarge Tom Hellauer

Inside of Red Oak can seat 48, although an expansive backyard and upstairs present future options for additional seating.

click to enlarge Tom Hellauer

The strawberry shortcake biscuit is one of two dessert biscuits.

click to enlarge Tom Hellauer

Schulze's former pet cow's skull and saddle now adorn the walls of Red Oak Biscuits.

click to enlarge Tom Hellauer

Red Oak Biscuits has been open on the corner of Pennsylvania and Cherokee for under a month, but has received a warm welcome from area residents.

click to enlarge Tom Hellauer

The "Berrylicious" salad has strawberries, blueberries, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pecans, spring mix and housemade lemon basil vinaigrette.

click to enlarge Tom Hellauer

Schulze calls the interior of Red Oak a neo modern farmhouse.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Named for the baby red oak lettuce in their popular salads and the oak forest near owner Derek Schulze's family farm in Warrenton,) has settled into its new digs. The restaurant, which recently relocated from its original home on Washington Avenue, opened on Cherokee Street in mid-November.Schulze seems to have found his calling as St. Louis' next up-and-coming restaurateur. Schulze, and Red Oak's executive chef, Josh Akers, have three new eateries and one event venue opening up across the city in the next several months on top of the relocated biscuit place.For the time being, though, both are settling in and making Red Oak's new Cherokee location their home. Knickknacks from Schulze's childhood farm, including his former pet cow's skull and a riding saddle, help to complete Red Oak's modern farm motif. And its not just the decor that harkens back to the family's farm: The beef used in Red Oak's dishes comes from his dad's cattle production. The seasonal "apple cobbler biscuit" is his mom's recipe."So good," Akers echoes as Schulze talks about the dessert.Not to be outdone, Akers grew up playing a few blocks away in nearby Gravois Park and orbiting Red Oak's Cherokee Street building. His culinary background, which includes Fresh Ideas Food Management and Hannibal LaGrange University, can be traced back to his grandmother.Early experimentation and keeping it simple has made Red Oak's buttermilk biscuits rival any others in town. Flour, butter, baking soda, sugar, salt, baking powder and buttermilk are stirred into a batter and placed in the oven at the moment the customer orders.Some of the butter seeps out while baking, "shallow frying" the biscuit's exterior and giving it a crunchy texture while keeping a fluffy inside. Traditional dishes such as biscuits and gravy are met with more experimental plates like the "Lit Biscuit," featuring pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, Red Hot Riplets and cheddar.Three salads and a slew of coffee and smoothie drinks help round out the menu for Red Oak's desired audience of young professionals. Red Oak is working on getting its liquor license in the coming months, planning coffee cocktails, brunch favorites like bloody marys and mimosas, and seasonal drinks like boozy hot chocolate. Keeping tradition with the building's former occupant, the Blue Pearl, live music will coincide with the liquor expansion.While the pair emphasize the in-restaurant experience and niche menu items, they also work hard to engage and brand themselves online."Y