Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 10, 2018

Sugarfire Smoke House Is Expanding to Edwardsville

Posted By on Mon, Dec 10, 2018 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • JENNIFER SILVERBERG

Hot on the heels of Sugarfire Smoke House winning a competition for the Best Sandwich in the World (literally), the St. Louis-based barbecue joint has announced plans for its thirteenth location in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The spot will be in the Ironworks development located off of Plum Street, near the Madison County Transit District's Goshen Trail. It's expected to open by mid-2019, so you should be able to stuff all of that brisket in your face by next summer.

A press release from Sugarfire says that the menu will be consistent with its other locations, with "main meats made-to-order on Ole Hickory smokers offered alongside signature sides and famous sauces."



"The counter-service menu will also highlight concept staples such as house made cookies, pies and boozy milkshakes," the press release notes. "As well as over-the-top daily specials incorporating locally farmed produce and meats that are announced via the restaurant’s social media platforms each morning."

Our friends in Illinois may have lost some important revenue lately, but Sugarfire's pulled pork should more than make up for it.

If you haven't tried it out yet, what are you waiting for, friend? Even Snoop Dogg knows that Sugarfire is what's up.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Schlafly Executive Resigns Over Anonymous Newsletter Blasting 4 Hands Brewery Read More

  2. Bicycle-Delivery Service Food Pedaler Prepares to Expand While Maintaining Its Indie Spirit Read More

  3. Barrio Brings Mexican Fare to DeMun, with Mixed Results Read More

  4. Anthony’s Italian Eats Brings Delectable Comfort Food to Clayton Read More

  5. St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: November 2018 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation