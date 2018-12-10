Sugarfire Smoke House Is Expanding to Edwardsville

click to enlarge
Hot on the heels of Sugarfire Smoke House winning a competition for the Best Sandwich in the World (literally
), the St. Louis-based barbecue joint has announced plans for its thirteenth location in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The spot will be in the Ironworks development
located off of Plum Street, near the Madison County Transit District's Goshen Trail. It's expected to open by mid-2019, so you should be able to stuff all of that brisket in your face by next summer.
A press release from Sugarfire says that the menu will be consistent with its other locations, with "main meats made-to-order on Ole Hickory smokers offered alongside signature sides and famous sauces."
"The counter-service menu will also highlight concept staples such as house made cookies, pies and boozy milkshakes," the press release notes. "As well as over-the-top daily specials incorporating locally farmed produce and meats that are announced via the restaurant’s social media platforms each morning."
Our friends in Illinois may have lost some important revenue
lately, but Sugarfire's pulled pork should more than make up for it.
If you haven't tried it out yet, what are you waiting for, friend? Even Snoop Dogg
knows that Sugarfire is what's up.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
