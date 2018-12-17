At the Baker's Hub, Up-And-Comers Like Sam's Vegan Kitchen Find a Space to Grow

click to enlarge DESI ISAACSON

A holiday bundle features offerings from all of the bakers at the Baker's Hub.

tartz

click to enlarge DESI ISAACSON

The storefront has items from all ten bakeries.

click to enlarge DESI ISAACSON

Ten bakeries are all housed under one roof.

A new bakery opened about a month ago in Chesterfield. Or more accurately, ten did.) is a place for up-and-coming bakers to get access to a full kitchen and sell their goods.Sam Buettner is the owner of, one of the ten independent bakeries housed within the Bakers Hub. With two industrial kitchens, the concept allows ten bakers, including Buettner, to reserve time slots to come in and create their delicacies, which are then sold in the storefront. He is thrilled with the opportunity the space provides."There is nothing else like this," Buettner says.When you walk in, you can get cheesecakes, pies, French macarons, vegan oatmeal cream pie, and dozens of other options. Of course, Buettner's specialty is vegan desserts. She makes sure to clean all of the supplies beforehand to make sure there is no contamination. She also gets many allergy clients, so it helps that she makes everything from scratch.Buettner is always changing her cupcake options, but she already has a few staples that customers come in and need to have. Her pop-(with a ‘Z' to avoid being sued, she joked) are a great way to start the day. The woman working the counter raves about how many people come in just to buy her terrific oatmeal cream pies. And she also always offers her Oreo sandwich cookie.Most of the bakers, including Buettner, are using the Hub as a way to start or supplement their business. Many started as home bakers, so if someone wanted something, they would have to order it in larger numbers. Now, each of the companies can sell single items in the shop.Says Buettner, "I couldn't afford all of this on my own."All of the bakers use social media (mostly Facebook and Instagram) to update people on new items they are trying or changes to their menu. All of their websites and social media links can be found on the Bakers Hub website.There is also some collaboration going on among the bakers. The Hub has a massive holiday bundle with specialties from each different baker. Also, there has been some discussion about doing weddings and events as a group to expand options for customers.While each baker is trying to grow his or her business, there is no competition among them. They each understand that they have their own specialty and that referring customers to each other will only help them all as a whole. For instance, the vegan community will come in for Sam's Vegan Kitchen, but many will end up perusing everything else in the case and come out with much more.At any given moment, there are about 80 different items combined from the ten bakers inside the case. Each baker goes in three to four times a week, so their options are always fresh.Buettner and her cohorts are excited with the unique opportunity that the Baker's Hub provides, not only as a space for up-and-comers to grow their business but as the sole place in town to check out ten bakeries in one storefront.The Bakers Hub is open Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.