Drink For Free — Er — Sample Logboat Brewing Suds at Schnucks Tomorrow
By Jaime Lees
The only thing better than drinking beer is drinking beer that cost zero monies. And you can do just that if you get your butt to the Schnucks on Hampton (60 Hampton Village Plaza; 314-353-5060)
between the hours of 3 - 6 p.m. tomorrow.
We have plenty of craft breweries right here in St. Louis, but Schnucks will be featuring Logboat Brewery
beer from a far away exotic land called Columbia, Missouri.
The event page
hypes beer varieties with promising names such as “Imperial March Bourbon Barrel Stout” and “Bennie Mocha Stout” and after sampling the five or so varieties available, you can buy your very own growler to take home and enjoy.
Be your own Santa. Put some liquid gold under the tree.
Check out the full details here
. Cheers!
