Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Drink For Free — Er — Sample Logboat Brewing Suds at Schnucks Tomorrow

Posted By on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge KOMUNEWS / FLICKR
The only thing better than drinking beer is drinking beer that cost zero monies. And you can do just that if you get your butt to the Schnucks on Hampton (60 Hampton Village Plaza; 314-353-5060) between the hours of 3 - 6 p.m. tomorrow.

We have plenty of craft breweries right here in St. Louis, but Schnucks will be featuring Logboat Brewery beer from a far away exotic land called Columbia, Missouri.

RELATED: 8 Craft Brewery Destinations Worth a Mini Road Trip



The event page hypes beer varieties with promising names such as “Imperial March Bourbon Barrel Stout” and “Bennie Mocha Stout” and after sampling the five or so varieties available, you can buy your very own growler to take home and enjoy.

Be your own Santa. Put some liquid gold under the tree.

Check out the full details here. Cheers!

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
