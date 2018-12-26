Frida's Chef Natasha Kwan Appears on Guy Fieri's 'Guy's Grocery Games' Tonight

Natasha Kwan shown here in the blue shirt.
Natasha Kwan, the owner and chef at St. Louis’ beloved Frida’s Deli, will appear on Guy Fieri’s show “Guy’s Grocery Games” tonight on the Food Network. It's the first ever vegetarian food-themed episode of the show.
Kwan is a superstar in the St. Louis vegetarian food scene. Her restaurant, Frida’s Deli, has been serving up plant-based delicousness
since it opened in 2012. In addition to being one of the first places in town to offer the Impossible Burger
, customers can always count on Frida’s to bring them new and tasty dishes, like Kwan’s jalapeno soup
or her raspberry-chocolate avocado mousse
.
And now anybody with a television can get a taste of one of our favorite chefs, because Kwan is taking her skills international with an appearance on “Guy’s Grocery Games," a game show in which four chefs compete against each other using food they’ve sourced from a supermarket setup. Speed and skill are required here, but Kwan has the secret ingredient up her sleeve: She invents her
version of Flavortown, like, every
day at Frida’s
, so this is like a professional going up against amateurs.
Good luck to the other chefs on the show tonight — they're going to need it. A
nd we’ll all be watching along with you on the Food Network this evening at 8 p.m.
