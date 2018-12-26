Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Frida's Chef Natasha Kwan Appears on Guy Fieri's 'Guy's Grocery Games' Tonight

Posted By on Wed, Dec 26, 2018 at 3:43 PM

Natasha Kwan shown here in the blue shirt.

Natasha Kwan, the owner and chef at St. Louis’ beloved Frida’s Deli, will appear on Guy Fieri’s show “Guy’s Grocery Games” tonight on the Food Network. It's the first ever vegetarian food-themed episode of the show.

Kwan is a superstar in the St. Louis vegetarian food scene. Her restaurant, Frida’s Deli, has been serving up plant-based delicousness since it opened in 2012. In addition to being one of the first places in town to offer the Impossible Burger, customers can always count on Frida’s to bring them new and tasty dishes, like Kwan’s jalapeno soup or her raspberry-chocolate avocado mousse.



And now anybody with a television can get a taste of one of our favorite chefs, because Kwan is taking her skills international with an appearance on “Guy’s Grocery Games," a game show in which four chefs compete against each other using food they’ve sourced from a supermarket setup. Speed and skill are required here, but Kwan has the secret ingredient up her sleeve: She invents her version of Flavortown, like, every day at Frida’s, so this is like a professional going up against amateurs.

Good luck to the other chefs on the show tonight — they're going to need it. And we’ll all be watching along with you on the Food Network this evening at 8 p.m.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. At Peno Soul Food, John Komotos Makes Beautiful Music in the Kitchen Read More

  2. St. Louis Is the Fifth Best Place to Eat in the Entire Country, Says Food & Wine Read More

  3. Yellowbelly Is a Transportative Trip to the High Seas Read More

  4. Barrio Brings Mexican Fare to DeMun, with Mixed Results Read More

  5. Cinder House Is a Chef’s Dazzling Tribute to the Woman Who Taught Him to Love Food Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation