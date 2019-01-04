Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 4, 2019

Three Kings Nominated as Best Airport Bar in the Country for USA Today

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 1:05 PM


click to enlarge Three Kings Public House is one of the best airport bars in the country. - COMPLIMENTS OF ST. LOUIS LAMBERT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
  • COMPLIMENTS OF ST. LOUIS LAMBERT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
  • Three Kings Public House is one of the best airport bars in the country.

A double Bloody Mary at 6 a.m. is a double Bloody Mary at 6 a.m. — or so you'd think. For more discerning airport bar-goers, however, there is a clear distinction between a passable and a great airport bar. St. Louis' own Three Kings Public House has been deemed as the latter.

The local watering hole's airport location, which opened in June 2018 in Terminal 2, has been nominated by Airport Experience News as Best Airport Bar for USA Today's 2019 10Best Reader's Choice Travel Awards. The St. Louis bar is one of fifteen nominees to be voted on by USA Today's readership, with daily voting available at the paper's website through January 28.

The airport spot is one of four Three Kings locations that have cropped up in the St. Louis area since the flagship bar opened in the Delmar Loop in 2011. And lest you think "Best Airport Bar" is a case of damning with faint praise — after all, the goal with most of these is just to get drunk enough to calm your nerves for air travel, right? — we here at RFT, which for years was based in the Loop, can attest to the charms of Three Kings. Between its crispy chicken wings, juicy burgers and expansive beer selection, the space evolved over the years into a cafeteria of sorts for RFT staffers.




Airport Experience News apparently agrees with us, highlighting the bar's "upscale global pub food along with house-made infused liquors, a one-of-a-kind beer cellar list, and local craft brews spotlighted on tap."

And so it seems our secret is out. Voting ends on January 28, and the winner will be announced on February 27, after which it will appear in the print edition of USA Today.

Still, even if Three Kings fails to capture the top slot, it's inclusion on a nationally ranked list is certainly worth celebrating.

We'll drink several Bloody Marys to that!
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Breakaway Cafe, Bel-Nor Mainstay, Has Closed Read More

  2. Kitchen House Coffee Is Now Open in Patch Read More

  3. St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings December 2018 Read More

  4. Yellowbelly Is a Transportative Trip to the High Seas Read More

  5. Cinder House Is a Chef’s Dazzling Tribute to the Woman Who Taught Him to Love Food Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation