St. Louis' Second-Annual VegFest Is Happening This October

VegFest will highlight all aspects of the vegan lifestyle, including delicious, homemade food.
When organizers announced the first-ever St. Louis VegFest
last summer, they expected a "roaring success." They certainly got just that when 7,000 vegans and vegan-friendlies descended on the World's Fair Pavilion to enjoy the festivities — a number that far exceeded their anticipated attendance.
Building upon last August's success, the St. Louis Animal Rights Team (START) has announced that they will be putting on a second VegFest
this year. The event will be held on Sunday, October 13 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the World's Fair Pavilion.
Last year, Sasha Monik, one of the festival's main organizers, described VegFest
as a "one-day, family-friendly event that will show all aspects of a vegan lifestyle," and a "carnival, but veganized." This year's event will also embrace that theme, demonstrating there is much more to a vegan lifestyle than the food. Inspirational speakers, musicians, artwork and cruelty-free merchandise will all be on display, showcasing the many different aspects of a plant-based lifestyle.
But of course, food was one of last year's main draws, and this year will be no different. Though no official program has been released, last August's festival attracted nearly 60 vendors, including some of the city's top vegan and vegetarian restaurants, such as Frida's, Confluence Kombucha and Seedz Cafe. Event organizers noted on the St. Louis VegFest Facebook page that attendees can expect to see a reworked event layout to avoid the line headaches from last year.
For ongoing details, visit the St. Louis VegFest
Facebook event page. You can also find out more information about both the festival and the organization behind it at www.start4animals.org
.
