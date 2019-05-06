Nathaniel Reid Bakery Is One of the 10 Best in the U.S., Yelp Says

-
MABEL SUEN
Nathaniel Reid's gorgeous chocolate desserts.
One of the top ten bakeries in the nation is in Kirkwood. Nathaniel Reid Bakery (11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood; 314-858-1019)
was recently named one of the best in the entire country by Yelp.
The three-year-old pastry shop finished ninth on a list of the thirty best in the U.S.
To compile the list, the site's staff looked at reviews from its users, surveying both the number submitted and the favorability of them. Nathaniel Reid was the only Missouri bakery to make the list.
If you're traveling and want to check out other top shops, the highest finishers are listed below. For the rest of us, we'll always have Kirkwood — and with pastries this good (not to mention sandwiches and savory items), why the heck would you ever want to leave?
1. BJ Cinnamon (Folsom, CA)
2. Sweet Delights Key Lime Pies (Florida City, FL)
3. Artistic Cakes (Azusa, CA)
4. The Sweet Life Bakeshop (Philadelphia, PA)
5. The Office Cake (Miami, FL)
6. Dottie Audrey’s Bakery Kitchen (Tuxedo Park, NY)
7. Barrio Bread (Tucson, AZ)
8. The Rolling Pin Bakeshop (Denver, CO)
9. Nathaniel Reid Bakery (St.Louis, MO)
10. Fillings & Emulsions (Salt Lake City, UT)
