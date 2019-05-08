Email
Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Get Rich Quick Stuffing Your Fat Face With Toasted Ravioli in Eating Contest

Posted By on Wed, May 8, 2019 at 2:04 PM

How many toasted ravioli could you eat in one sitting?

If you're a life-long St. Louisan, you know that the correct answer to this question is "however many toasted ravioli are placed in front of me, of course." But what if you were dining on St. Louis' finest regional delight under a time limit?

T-rav purveyor Louisa Foods and the Arch Cafe, the new restaurant located in the Gateway Arch visitors center lobby, aim to answer just that question. This week, the two announced a contest pitting six local gurgitators against one another to determine who can eat the most golden-fried food pillows in 6 minutes and 30 seconds. The prize? One thousand hard-won dollars.



Dubbed the "T-Rav Rally," the competition is open to the public, but you'll need to jump through a few hoops to get involved.

From the press release:

To enter, contestants must:

1. Take a selfie holding a Louisa product and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #TRAVRALLY.

2. To be eligible, they must also tag @louisafoods in the photo, and follow @louisafoods on Instagram.

3. Contestants must be 18+ to enter, be a resident of Illinois or Missouri, and able to participate in the competition on June 1st.

Louisa Foods will choose six contestants, and each will be given gift bags and t-shirts (not to mention all the t-ravs they can eat in six and a half minutes, which is frankly its own reward). They claim they'll be picking people at random, but they're also the ones supplying the ravs, so you just know they're going to choose a bunch of skinny dweebs so as to protect their bottom line.

In other words, suck in those guts for the photos, my fellow fatties: There's $1,000 to be had here. Just think how many toasted ravioli that will buy!

For the full rules and more information, head to Louisa Food's official website.
