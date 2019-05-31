Friday, May 31, 2019
St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: May 2019
By Sarah Fenske
on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 6:37 AM
Prime 55's tenderloin, served with cheddar tots.
What a busy month it's been for the St. Louis restaurant scene! Cherokee Street alone saw three closures and one promising new opening (Burger 809
), while the Loop gained four new restaurants: Bob.Q (Korean bowls), Shiquan Wonton
(regional Chinese), Poke Doke (a sister location of the CWE poke bowl concept
) and Prime 55
(high-end dining from two music scene impresarios).
Other high-profile closings included Hiro Asian Kitchen downtown, Hugo's Pizzeria in Midtown and the Living Room Southampton, soon to become Ursa Minor Coffee
. And don't mourn Soulard Gyro — they've finally moved into their bigger, better new home just down the street
.
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Closings
Down Under Restaurant
, 1141 Colonnade Center, Des Peres
Frankly on Cherokee
, 2744 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
Hiro Asian Kitchen
, 1405 Washington Avenue, Downtown
Hugo's Pizzeria
, 3135 Olive Street, Midtown
Living Room
, 5760 Chippewa Road, Southampton
Propaganda
, 2732 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
Soulard Gyro
, 2022 South 12th Street, Soulard (relocation)
TBD Bar + Social
, 15 Ludwig Drive, Fairview Heights, Illinois
Tea Rex
, 2710 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
Openings
Bellwether
, 1419 Carroll Street, Lafayette Square
Bemiston Cocktail Club
, 16 S. Bemiston Avenue, Clayton
Bob.Q, 571 Melville Avenue, the Loop
Craft
, 16524 Manchester Road, Wildwood
Burger 809
, 2619 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
Clementine's Creamery
, 1637 S. 18th Street, Southampton
Cobalt Smoke & Sea
, 12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
Esther's Persian Cafe
, 12466 St. Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton
OmTurtle Cafe
, 415 S. Florissant Road B, Ferguson
Poke Doke
, 6316 Delmar Boulevard, the Loop
Prime 55
, 6100 Delmar Boulevard, West End
Sedora Sweets & Ice Cream
, 8011 MacKenzie Road, Affton
Shiquan Wonton
, 6138 Delmar Boulevard, the Loop
Soulard Gyro
, 900 Shenandoah Avenue, Soulard
Taste of Persia
, 3189 South Grand, Tower Grove South
West End Bistro
, 5513 Pershing Avenue, DeBaliviere Place
