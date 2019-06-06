Old Bakery Beer's Flood Relief Fundraiser Will Help Illinois' Hardest Hit

click to enlarge
A rising Mississippi has washed out previously solid ground in Alton, Illinois.
Less than 100 feet from the rising waters of the Mississippi River, Old Bakery Beer (400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois)
remains open for business. But for the Alton craft brewery, it's not enough to stay open in a near-flooded city — it also wants to lend support to those who've been displaced.
To that end, Old Bakery will be hosting a "Flood Relief Fundraiser" this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. All of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross to help those hardest hit by the floods now ravaging Illinois, including residents and businesses in Jersey and Calhoun counties.
For $25, guests can enjoy food, drink and live music, with contributions from Bluff City Grill, Decaro’s, Eckert’s Farms, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Lucianna’s Pastries, My Just Desserts, PopUtopia, Post Commons, Strange Donuts, Decaro’s and, of course, Old Bakery itself. (More will be announced, too.) Bands performing include Big George Jr & the NGK Band, Darrius Spangler, Rory Morse and the Mindframes.
“We’re really grateful for all the businesses who have stepped up, especially since most of them are facing flood-related decreases in business themselves,” Lauren Pattan, the COO of Old Bakery Beer, said in a press release. “Maybe it’s because we know firsthand how devastating flooding can be. Almost all of us were here for the Flood of ‘93 — sandbagging on State Street is one of my earliest memories. I think we all feel lucky to still have our doors open, so we want to give back to those who can’t say the same or have been personally displaced.”
Check out the Flood Relief Fundraiser Eventbrite page
to get tickets or more information. And even if you can't attend, Pattan says, you can donate through the link.
Firefighters survey the extent of flooding.