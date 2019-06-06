Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 6, 2019

The Taste of Vegan Festival Returns to Ferguson This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 7:49 AM

click to enlarge Vegan food is delicious - ELLA OLSSON / FLICKR

If you ever wanted to give the vegan lifestyle a try but weren’t sure where to start, check out the Taste of Vegan Festival this weekend in Ferguson.

The event debuted last year and was so successful that it’s back for another round in 2019. Held at the Ferguson Community Center (1050 Smith Avenue, Ferguson; 314-521-4661), the free, family-friendly event intends to give St. Louisans "the necessary tools and information to take back the responsibility of our communities’ wellness and life.”

The primary goal of the festival is to give you an easy (and delicious) introduction to vegan food. Vendors include Bombay Food Truck, Juice Plus, Three Vegan Brothers, Soul Vegan, Adina’s Vegan Cuisine and BLKVGNISH. Sam’s Vegan Kitchen will offer a vegan version of St. Louis-style gooey butter cake.



In addition to tasty vegan food, the festival will also offer entertainment, demonstrations, speakers and even a kids’ area. Speakers will address a variety of topics, including the value of diet and exercise, how to grow fresh food and the “critical need for mental health services in the black community.”

Find out more at the Taste of Vegan Fest website or at the Facebook event page. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday, June 8, and a full list of vendors and speakers is available here.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Morning Glory Diner Deliciously Reinvents the Greasy Spoon Read More

  2. Ramon Cuffie, Now Herbie's Executive Chef, Has Made Cooking His Life's Work Read More

  3. The Bellwether Aims to Bring That Polite Society Magic to the Power Plant Building Read More

  4. Twisted Ranch to Take Over Food Service at Tropical Liqueurs' Grove Location Read More

  5. St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: May 2019 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation