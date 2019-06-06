The Taste of Vegan Festival Returns to Ferguson This Saturday

click to enlarge
If you ever wanted to give the vegan lifestyle a try but weren’t sure where to start, check out the Taste of Vegan Festival
this weekend in Ferguson.
The event debuted last year and was so successful that it’s back for another round in 2019. Held at the Ferguson Community Center (1050 Smith Avenue, Ferguson; 314-521-4661)
, the free, family-friendly event intends to give St. Louisans "the necessary tools and information to take back the responsibility of our communities’ wellness and life.”
The primary goal of the festival is to give you an easy (and delicious) introduction to vegan food. Vendors include Bombay Food Truck, Juice Plus, Three Vegan Brothers, Soul Vegan, Adina’s Vegan Cuisine and BLKVGNISH. Sam’s Vegan Kitchen will offer a vegan version of St. Louis-style gooey butter cake.
In addition to tasty vegan food, the festival will also offer entertainment, demonstrations, speakers and even a kids’ area. Speakers will address a variety of topics, including the value of diet and exercise, how to grow fresh food and the “critical need for mental health services in the black community.”
Find out more at the Taste of Vegan Fest website
or at the Facebook event
page. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday, June 8, and a full list of vendors and speakers is available here
.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.