Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Mac's Local Eats to Open New Location on Cherokee Street This Summer

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 10:12 AM

You know you want one. - MABEL SUEN
  • Mabel Suen
  • You know you want one.

Nothing goes better with a beer than a burger, and this summer you can get this perfect combination on Cherokee Street.

Dogtown’s beloved Mac’s Local Eats (1225 Tamm Avenue, 314-479-8155) announced today that it will be opening up a new location inside the brand-new Bluewood Brewing (1821 Cherokee Street, 314-376-4166) later this summer.

Chef Chris "Mac" McKenzie has been operating Mac's of a window in the Tamm Avenue Grill for the past two years. The spot is known for its delicious burgers and tasty “Rip fries” (that’s French fries with Red Hot Riplets dust, thankyouverymuch).



The RFT's food critic, Cheryl Baehr, had lots of great things to say about the offerings from Mac’s Local Eats, but was particularly impressed with its burger:
“[Mac's] Burgers transcend simple bar fare, the result of dry-aging an entire grass-fed, humanely raised cow, and then using every bit of it. The meat has the deep, hearty flavor of beef in its purist form — glistening but non-greasy, rich-tasting but clean on the palate. There's no secret seasoning blend or sauce; it's just salt, pepper and a quick sear. Mac's burgers are portioned into two-ounce patties and smashed on the flat-top so they get a delectable crispy edge, like the Steak 'N Shake burgers of your dreams.”

Sounds good, right? Bluewood Brewing isn’t fully open yet (it's had occasional soft openings, but remains a work in progress). Once there is an official opening date for Mac’s new home, we'll let you know so you can make all of your Cherokee Street brew ’n’ burger summer dreams come true.

Until then, we’ll see you at Mac’s in Dogtown.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. An Open Letter to Boston Magazine From Brennan's Read More

  2. Fred and Ricky's Will Close Both Stores and Its Retail Operation Read More

  3. Up-Down Arcade Bar Is Finally Opening Next Week Read More

  4. BEAST Butcher & Block Opens in the Grove This Saturday Read More

  5. Old Bakery Beer's Flood Relief Fundraiser Will Help Illinois' Hardest Hit Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation