Mac's Local Eats to Open New Location on Cherokee Street This Summer

You know you want one.
Nothing goes better with a beer than a burger, and this summer you can get this perfect combination on Cherokee Street.
Dogtown’s beloved Mac’s Local Eats (1225 Tamm Avenue, 314-479-8155) announced today
that it will be opening up a new location inside the brand-new Bluewood Brewing (1821 Cherokee Street, 314-376-4166)
later this summer.
Chef Chris "Mac" McKenzie
has been operating Mac's of a window in the Tamm Avenue Grill for the past two years. The spot is known for its delicious burgers and tasty “Rip fries” (that’s French fries with Red Hot Riplets dust, thankyouverymuch).
The RFT
's food critic, Cheryl Baehr, had lots of great things to say about the offerings from Mac’s Local Eats, but was particularly impressed with its burger:
“[Mac's] Burgers transcend simple bar fare, the result of dry-aging an entire grass-fed, humanely raised cow, and then using every bit of it. The meat has the deep, hearty flavor of beef in its purist form — glistening but non-greasy, rich-tasting but clean on the palate. There's no secret seasoning blend or sauce; it's just salt, pepper and a quick sear. Mac's burgers are portioned into two-ounce patties and smashed on the flat-top so they get a delectable crispy edge, like the Steak 'N Shake burgers of your dreams.”
Sounds good, right? Bluewood Brewing isn’t fully open yet (it's had occasional soft openings, but remains a work in progress). Once there is an official opening date for Mac’s new home, we'll let you know so you can make all of your Cherokee Street brew ’n’ burger summer dreams come true.
Until then, we’ll see you at Mac’s in Dogtown.
