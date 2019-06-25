Poptimism, Ice Pop Truck by Whisk's Kaylen Wissinger, Debuts This Week

click to enlarge
If you love popsicles, but prefer to skip the sticky-sweet syrupy versions on most freezer shelves, now St. Louis has a truck for that — and it's positively adorable.
Poptimism, a new "ice pop truck" made out of a retrofitted 1984 AM General postal truck, is the newest project from Kaylen Wissinger, the owner of Cherokee Street's Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop (2201 Cherokee Street)
. The truck, which Wissinger has dubbed Toto, will hit the road this week.
In a release, Wissinger says she's been dreaming of this moment since making her first strawberry-lemon ice pop at home after being inspired by gourmet ice pops on a trip to Nashville
. That was back in 2012, the same year she opened her bakery on Cherokee Street. Wissinger has continued to sell her ice pops at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market — and after regularly selling out, realized there was a market for a new kind of ice pop truck. With its stylish logo and social media savvy (follow it on Instagram
, Facebook
or Twitter
!), it's a truck for people who like their ice pops made locally, with seasonal ingredients.
“We wish we would have had the truck ready to go earlier this year, but honestly — the timing is great right now,” Wissinger says in the release. “Some of the best summer flavors are on deck – peach basil, watermelon, sweet corn, concord grape, blackberry goat cheese, blueberries and cream — there’s just so many! Summer is one of the best times to be working with all of the local farmers and producers in the St. Louis region — the bounty of product is incredible this time of year, and we love turning their hard work into treats everyone can enjoy.”
In addition to Wissinger's usual booth at Tower Grove Farmers Market on Saturdays, she says Toto and Poptimism will appear weekly at the Tuesday Tower Grove Farmers’ Market from 4 to 8 p.m. and the Sunday Boulevard Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They'll also pop up at your wedding or special event if you'd like. Oh, and Poptimism will also be at Tower Grove Pride this upcoming Saturday, June 29.
“How perfect is it that our first major event will be a homegrown Pride festival? Toto will be a joyous addition to this gathering,” Wissinger says.
