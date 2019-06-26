Reeds American Table to Close July 3

-
Reeds' lamb stew with chickpeas.
Great press and a devoted fan base was not enough for Reeds American Table (7322 Manchester Road. Maplewood; 314-899-9821)
, which announced today it will be closing after dinner service on July 3.
"It was an extremely difficult decision to make but one that unfortunately had to happen," the restaurant posted on Facebook
. "We have had an amazing 4+ years here in Maplewood."
Opened in 2015 by talented chef Matthew "Mateo" Daughaday in connection with beverage director Andrey Ivanov (then most recently of Elaia), pastry chef Summer Wright (who'd worked for Daniel Boulud) and experienced general manager Nicki Ball, Reeds felt like a supergroup of the city's up-and-coming restaurant stars. "There was no way Reeds American Table was going to be anything less than great," RFT
critic Cheryl Baehr began her rave review
.
But in an increasingly crowded local scene, being great can be one just necessary component of many. And not only is the St. Louis scene very crowded right now, but the Maplewood one is as well. Since Reeds' opening, critics have also raved about Elmwood (right around the corner), Thai Table (just across the street) and the Benevolent King (just down the block), among other neighborhood favorites. They're all competing for a pool of customer dollars that isn't necessarily expanding.
Reeds' Facebook post was followed by a sea of laments. "Where will I get my bacon fried corn bread?!?" one woman wrote. Added another, "Nooooo!! Your restaurant was truly innovative and a great part of the STL food scene. Such a shame. Hopefully there is something exciting in the future!!"
The restaurant's complete statement is below:
It is with a heavy heart that I must write and announce our decision to close Reeds American Table. Our last service will be held this upcoming July 3rd. It was an extremely difficult decision to make but one that unfortunately had to happen. We have had an amazing 4+ years here in Maplewood. Looking back to the relationships we have built with people inside this community, to all the amazing people who have spent time working at Reeds we feel very lucky to have been able to do what we have over these past four years.
It was not always easy but at no time were we not proud of how our team has persevered and the amazing product that has come out of that hard work. From the customers whom have come since day one, that we all know by name by now, to the customers who we only got to meet once, we very much appreciate the support we have been given over the years that has served as a constant inspiration to what we do. It is what made us love coming into work.
All of that will be missed but we look back with only happy memories and are so thankful to have them. We have all grown individually and as a team and look forward to continuing to serve the St. Louis dining scene in one of the many amazing places that this city has to offer. So, it is not good bye, just till next time, and we cannot thank you all enough for the opportunity we have had with this restaurant. Cheers.