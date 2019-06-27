Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Piccione Pastry Will Close This September

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 2:42 PM

A worker greets customers at Piccione Pastry in 2013. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • A worker greets customers at Piccione Pastry in 2013.

After six years, Piccione Pastry (6197 Delmar Boulevard, 314-932-1355) will close September 22 when its lease with Washington University ends.

Richard Nix Jr., who owned Piccione with his wife Elizabeth Nix, says Piccione’s closing will allow his family focus on their other businesses.

“Now’s the time to evolve into something different,” Nix says.



The Nixes also own the catering service Butler’s Pantry and Cafe Madeleine in Tower Grove Park. (They previously owned Bixby’s, located in the Missouri History Museum, before it closed last year.)

The Italian bakery and food-stop served a variety of desserts, including cannoli, tiramisu, Italian cookies, and a whole lot more. But just because it’s closing doesn’t mean people won’t be able to buy Piccione products.

According to Nix, these products will still be offered for both business and personal purchase through Butler’s Boardroom. And...

“If we found the right spot to resurrect it, we would,” Nix says.

The full menu and brunch will continue to be served until closing. For the last ten weeks, Nix says Piccione will run a “Top Ten” special featuring some of its popular items.

If there is any takeaway, Nix says, it’s how great Washington University has treated the business while it leased the space.

“We can’t thank Wash U. enough,” he says.

He also says how grateful Piccione was to be a part of the “fabric and the diversity” of the Delmar Loop.

“One is the things I’ll be saddest about is leaving that corner,” Nix says.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Twisted Ranch's Bold Sign Lands Restaurant in Hot Water Read More

  2. Reeds American Table to Close July 3 Read More

  3. City Was Wrong to Grant Up-Down STL Liquor License, Appeals Court Says Read More

  4. Cocina Latina Is a Delightful Addition to the CWE Read More

  5. At Indo, Opening Friday, Nick Bognar Seeks to Balance Fun and Seriousness Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation