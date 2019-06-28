Email
Friday, June 28, 2019

The RFT Wants to Hire an Editor to Supervise Its Food Coverage

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 9:21 AM

Sausage at 808 Maison: Just one of the many lovely things you could cover as our the RFT's new associate editor.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Sausage at 808 Maison: Just one of the many lovely things you could cover as our the RFT's new associate editor.

If you're a talented writer and editor with an interest in food, we may have the job for you. The RFT is hoping to hire an associate editor to manage its food coverage — a rare opening in a staff that has seen little turnover in recent years.

This job requires a diverse skill set. We're looking for someone who's capable of both breaking news on our blog and writing long-form stories for our print edition. This person will likely both edit our freelance food critic and supervise a part-time intern. Photography skills are a huge plus, as is familiarity with the St. Louis restaurant scene.

You must have at least two years of journalism experience, and the precise title and responsibilities may vary depending on the qualifications of the person we hire. If you're interested in being considered, please send five samples of published work, a resume and a cover letter explaining why you're the one to tips@riverfronttimes.com.



This is a full-time position with benefits. We intend to act quickly, so please do the same if you're interested.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

