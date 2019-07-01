St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: June 2019

-
Now you can get BEAST's delicious barbecue — not to mention those Brussels sprouts — in the Grove.
Another month has come and gone, and with it a whole lot of movement in the St. Louis restaurant scene. June saw some highly anticipated openings — among them David Sandusky's second BEAST, BEAST Butcher & Block, in the Grove
; Nick Bognar's Indo
, in Botanical Heights; the Prapaisilp family's Chao Baan
, in the Grove; and Bernie Lee's Akar, in Clayton. It also saw Up-Down STL
, the Central West End's long-awaited arcade bar, open at long last, only to get some bad news about its liquor license
(but never fear, the place remains open, and continues to serve drinks, while the legal wrangling continues).
As for the bad side of the ledger, we were sad to say goodbye to Fred and Ricky's
, but the two biggest closing announcements won't actually hit just yet. Reeds American Table will keep serving through July 3
— and Piccione Pastry
will still be open through September — so eat up while you can!
Here's the complete roster. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Closings
Cork and Barrel
, 7337 Mexico Road, St. Peters
Fried
, 1330 Washington Avenue, Downtown
Fred and Ricky's
, 64 Weldon Parkway, Maryland Heights
Fred and Ricky's
, 11252 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
Openings
Akar
, 7641 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton
AO&Co.
, 1641 Tower Grove Avenue, Botanical Heights
BEAST Butcher and Block
, 4156 Manchester Avenue, the Grove
Chao Baan
, 4087 Chouteau Avenue, the Grove
Indo
, 1641D Tower Grove Avenue, Botanical Heights
Iron and Rye
, 4353 Manchester Avenue, the Grove
La Bamba
, 1101 Lucas Avenue, Downtown
Rock Star Taco Shack, 3242-I Rue Royale, St. Charles
Schlotzsky's
, 158 Long Road, Chesterfield
Sllyce Republic Pizza
, 2490 Taylor Road, Wildwood
Sugarfire Smoke House
, 2323 Plum Street, Edwardsville, Illinois
Tompkins by the Rack House
, 500 South Main Street, St. Charles
Up-Down STL
, 405 N. Euclid Avenue, Central West End
