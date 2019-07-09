Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Hook & Reel Will Open a Cajun Seafood Spot at Chippewa and Kingshighway

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 11:22 AM

A new restaurant plans to open at Chippewa and Kingshighway. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • A new restaurant plans to open at Chippewa and Kingshighway.
A new restaurant chain called Hook & Reel plans to open its first Missouri location in the south city spot that previously held Applebee's (4860 Chippewa Street). The 5,335-square-foot spot at Chippewa and Kingshighway has been empty since last July, when Applebee's closed its doors after a decade in business.

Founded in Lanham, Maryland, in 2013, Hook & Reel promises a "Cajun experience" with "the finest and freshest seafood" and "the vibrantly, flavorful and spicy cuisine of Louisiana." The online menu shows a host of options for the style of seasoned-seafood-in-a-bag combos that have been a hit locally at the Mad Crab and Krab Kingz, as well as po'boys, rolls, baskets (your choice of shellfish or chicken or crab, served with sweet potato or Cajun fries) and even a "cold food bar," with cocktail shrimp, littleneck clams or Blue Point oysters.

Hook & Reel currently boasts just eight locations, all on the eastern seaboard, but the "coming soon" section of its website lists a host of newer spots, including ones in Denver and Idaho in addition to the one in St. Louis. A much bigger expansion in Maryland also appears to be underway.



The woman who answered the phone at Hook & Reel's corporate headquarters said she was not sure when the St. Louis location would be opening, and didn't know who might have more information. We'll update this post if we learn more.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: June 2019 Read More

  2. Elmwood Is Already One of St. Louis’ Very Best Restaurants Read More

  3. BoB.Q, Now Open in the Loop, Offers Korean Bowls and Counter Service Read More

  4. Brennan's Is Bringing Arguments & Grievances to Midtown Read More

  5. Acero Chef Andy Hirstein Was a Country Boy Who Found Good Food in St. Louis Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation