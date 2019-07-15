J. Smug's Gastropit is Moving; Plans New Concept for Former Space

click to enlarge
J. Smug's Gastropit (2130 Macklind Avenue; 314-499-7488)
-
JAIME LEES
-
The new J. Smug's location at 4916 Shaw Avenue.
is getting some new digs not that far from its old ones. The popular barbecue restaurant is moving to the other side of the Hill, taking over the former Cha Cha Chow space at 4916 Shaw Avenue.
The restaurant announced the changes in a post on its Facebook page
from last Thursday. In it, the J. Smug's team explained that the new location, which is inside the Gaslight Lounge building, will allow it to expand its facilities, offerings and hours, including a patio and full liquor license. Among those new offerings are tacos, anchored by the restaurant's barbecued meats.
J. Smug's opened its original location in July 2017 on Macklind Avenue, in the converted gas station that had housed such concepts as Leonardo's Kitchen and Rizzo's Station Pizzeria. Owned by the brothers behind Smugala's Pizza Pub, Joe and John Smugala, the smokehouse filled a barbecue void in the Italian neighborhood — a dining concept amenable to takeout, which the Smugalas figured would be a good fit for the limited dine-in capacity the space provided.
J. Smug's succeeded
thanks to well-executed traditional barbecue items like ribs and pulled pork, as well as unique, Hill-influenced dishes such as smoked brisket meatballs. In developing the concept, the brothers enlisted the help of acclaimed Alex Cupp of the Stellar Hog, an old family friend who helped them bring top-tier smokehouse bona fides to their operation.
click to enlarge
-
MABEL SUEN
-
You can still get J. Smug's barbecue, just in a different location.
Saturday was the last day of service at the Macklind location. Doors will open tomorrow at the new J. Smug's.
The Macklind spot will not go dark, however. In fact, it will stay in the J. Smug's family. The restaurant's Facebook page teases that a new concept called Pit Stop Local Fare will take the place of J. Smug's in the old location. No addition details were given as to the type of restaurant or a projected opening date for Pit Stop.
We have reached out to the owners of J. Smug's and will update this post as additional details are made available. In the meantime, the restaurant's post about the new J. Smug's location can be found below.
HEADS UP! We are excited to announce that Gastropit will be moving to our NEW location at 4916 Shaw Ave at Kingshighway starting next Tues (July 16th)! We've got some awesome new changes such as new tv's, patio, full liquor license (with exciting new cocktails and great wines) & more! New hours will be Tue-Sat 11am-midnight and Sun from 4pm-midnight! New concept coming to our old Gastropit location so stay tuned for details! #stlbbq #gastropit #newchapters #stlouis #onthehill
