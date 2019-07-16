Email
Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Pokémon-Inspired Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to St. Louis

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 10:09 AM

  image courtesy of Hyper Public Relations

When you’ve gotta catch them all, there is only one place to go. The PokéBar is coming to town, and St. Louis Pokémon fans won’t want to miss it.

This pop-up bar will serve Pokémon-inspired burgers, cocktails and a whole lot of fun. Hosted in cities all around the world, the PokéBar promises to be a lively spot with lots of activities and music playing all day.

  image courtesy of Hyper Public Relations
The organizers also promise games including “trivia, card battles, action stations, giant interactive games, all to win points and evolve your Pokémon.” The team with the highest-evolved Pokémon will win prizes.



The pop-up will happen in an undisclosed location (it’s a secret for now) and tickets are $45, but they include a burger and a beverage.

The bar will be open on February 15 and 16, 2020, and fans younger than 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are limited, so make sure to schedule your plans in advance and to sign up to be notified about ticket sales at the website at ThePokeBarPopUp.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
