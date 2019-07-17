Email
Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Miracle, the Holiday-Themed Pop-Up Bar, Returns to St. Louis This November

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 6:00 AM

Miracle, the holiday-themed pop-up bar, returns to St. Louis this November.
  • COMPLIMENTS OF MIRACLE
  • Miracle, the holiday-themed pop-up bar, returns to St. Louis this November.

St. Louis may be in the throes of an epic heat wave, but the folks at Miracle are giving us hope that cooler temperatures will soon prevail. The pop-up bar brand has confirmed that Miracle will be returning to St. Louis this November, setting up shop at Small Change (2800 Indiana Avenue) for the second year in a row.

This is the fourth year that the holiday-themed bar will bring its merriment to St. Louis. Part of a national chain that began in New York in 2014, Miracle STL is one of over a hundred Miracle branded bars that will pop up throughout the country this holiday season. Evoking a vintage holiday vibe, the bar promises "a festive menu of signature cocktails, decor of lights, garlands, ribbons and tchotchkes inspired by nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations, and a soundtrack of holiday songs."

Small Change, the Benton Park bar owned by acclaimed bartenders Ted and Jamie Kilgore and Ted Charak of Planter's House fame, will begin operating as Miracle on November 25th. When its doors open that Monday, guests can expect the typically low-key bar to be transformed into a winter wonderland with drinks like the "Snowball Old Fashioned," made with caramelized pecan bourbon, spiced molasses syrup and wormwood bitters and the "Ginger Bread Flip," featuring rye whiskey, gingerbread syrup, tiki bitters, whole egg and ginger snap cookie crumbs.



Drinks from Miracle's sister concept, the tiki-inspired Sippin' Santa, will also be available. Created by acclaimed mixologist Jeff "Beachbum" Berry, these tiki-inspired cocktails blend a beachy, island vibe with holiday spirit in such offerings as the "Kris Kringle Colada," made with dark Jamaican rum, cynar, allspice, lime, pineapple juice and cream of coconut.

In addition to the holiday drinks and decor, this year Miracle is attempting to pull off the "largest combined ugly sweater gathering the world has ever seen" on December 2. Patrons are encouraged to wear their best (meaning worst) holiday-themed ensembles and post to social media to prove their bad taste.

Though no mention has been made about reservations for this year's Miracle STL, last year the bar encouraged patrons to use Tock to secure a spot at the perpetually-packed spot.

Miracle STL will run from November 25 through December 31. For more information visit www.miraclepopup.com.

Drinks like the "Run Run Rudolph" promise holiday cheer.
  • MELISSA HOM
  • Drinks like the "Run Run Rudolph" promise holiday cheer.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
