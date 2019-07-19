St. Louis Craft Beer Week Kicks Off Next Week

-
St. Louis Craft Beer Week will run July 26 through August 3, featuring beer-centric events all over town.
For St. Louis beer lovers, the city's vibrant craft beer scene is reason to celebrate every day of the year. However, from July 26 through August 3, things will get even more festive.
That week — or nine days, to be precise — marks St. Louis Craft Beer Week, a celebration of the city's brewing past and present. The annual event, in its eleventh year, was started in 2009 by St. Louis beer enthusiast Mike Sweeney as a way to honor the city's significant role in the history of beer in the United States and showcase the city's thriving craft beer scene. Billed as an "event-filled celebration of that history, devoted to the beer brewers, drinkers and lovers in St. Louis," St. Louis Craft Beer Week activities include tap takeovers, beer breakfasts, beer yoga and a 5K run/walk. Events are spread out over numerous bars, restaurants and breweries all around town.
St. Louis Craft Beer Week kicks off with the 2019 St. Louis Brewer's Picnic at 10th and Locust streets downtown. Other highlights of the festival include the Midwest Belgian Beer Fest at the Tin Can, the Barrel-Aged Blowout at Llywelyn's in Webster Groves and a Bluegrass and Burgers party at Gezellig that will feature food from Mac's Local Eats.
Organizers of St. Louis Craft Beer Week note that "with multiple events spread throughout the city, beer lovers will have the opportunity to discover all St. Louis' craft beer scene has to offer."
For more details, including an up-to-date event schedule, check out www.stlbeerweek.com
