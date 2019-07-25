Mac's Local Eats Is Closing Its Tamm Avenue Bar Food Counter

Mac's Local Eats (1225 Tamm Avenue, 314-479-8155)
MABEL SUEN
Fans of Mac's Local Eats will soon have to travel to Cherokee Street to enjoy its wonderful burgers.
, the wildly popular burger counter operated by Chris "Mac" McKenzie, is closing one door and opening another: The restaurant is ending its partnership with Tamm Avenue Bar to focus exclusively on its new location inside the brand-new Bluewood Brewing (1821 Cherokee Street, 314-376-4166)
.
McKenzie announced the news in a press release last night, stating simply that "Mac's Local Eats/Mac's Local Buys and Tamm have decided it's in the best interest of all parties to move forward in different directions." Mac's Local Eats' last day of service inside the Tamm Avenue Bar location will be August 31.
McKenzie opened Mac's Local Eats inside Tamm Avenue Bar in 2017, bringing the ethos of farm-to-table cooking to a humble, fast-food concept. A longtime champion of local eating and ethical farming, McKenzie got his start running an animal share and CSA before partnering with Tamm's owner Bob Brazell to run the bar's food program.
In the two years since that partnership began, Mac's has become one of the city's most popular restaurants, garnering critical acclaim and national attention for its mouthwatering smash burgers and "rip fries" (fries dusted with Red Hot Riplets seasoning). It is not uncommon for Mac's to have a line that runs to the bar's front door — in part because of its popularity; in part because of McKenzie's penchant for taking his time to chat up each guest with the sort of hospitality often reserved for fine-dining establishments.
In June, McKenzie announced a new partnership
with Bluewood Brewing that would bring a second Mac's Local Eats location to the brewing company's new Cherokee Street operation. At the time, he planned to keep the Tamm location going as well, though that will no longer be the case.
"We look forward to our new opportunities at Bluewood Brewing Company, and we thank Tamm Avenue Bar for the opportunity to serve their patrons," says McKenzie.
