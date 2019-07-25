St. Louis Restaurants Win Top Wine Award

click to enlarge
Several St. Louis area restaurants received the prestigious Wine Spectator Restaurant Award for 2019.
The accolades keep coming for St. Louis' restaurant scene — and this one is particularly cheers-worthy.
This week Wine Spectator released its annual Restaurant Awards
, bestowing the prestigious honor on nineteen St. Louis area restaurants. Recipients include perennial favorites like Tony's, Truffle's and Vin de Set as well as newer establishments such as Grand Tavern by David Burke and Polite Society.
The honor, called the "Award of Excellence" is given to those restaurants that "feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers." This year, 3,800 restaurants across the globe made the cut.
A select group of the restaurants were honored with the "Best of Award of Excellence," a nod reserved for restaurants with lists that "offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions." Of the St. Louis recipients, nine received this additional honor.
The award fits in with other national praise that has been heaped upon the St. Louis restaurant scene over the past two years, a narrative that began with Nixta and Vicia being named as two of the "50 Best New Restaurants in the U.S."
by Bon Apetit
(Nixta was ultimately named the "Ninth Best New Restaurant in the Country" for 2017 by the magazine). Other well-wishers include Food & Wine
and Yelp, which recently crowned St. Louis "the No. 2 Food City in the U.S."
A complete list of the St. Louis Wine Spectator
award winners is listed below.
Annie Gunn's (Best of Award of Excellence)
Balaban's (Best of Award of Excellence)
Bar Italia (Best of Award of Excellence)
Bishop's Post (Award of Excellence)
The Capital Grille (Best of Award of Excellence)
Copia (Best of Award of Excellence)
801 Chophouse (Best of Award of Excellence)
801 Fish (Best of Award of Excellence)
Eleven Eleven Mississippi (Award of Excellence)
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse (Award of Excellence)
Grand Tavern by David Burke (Award of Excellence
Herbie's (Award of Excellence)
Lucas Park Grille (Best of Award of Excellence)
The Melting Pot (Award of Excellence)
Morton's, the Steakhouse (Award of Excellence)
Polite Society (Award of Excellence)
Tony's (Award of Excellence)
Truffle's (Best of Award of Excellence)
Vin De Set (Award of Excellence)
