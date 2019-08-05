Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 5, 2019

Southtown Pub Closes, Auction Set for August 7

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge Southtown Pub abruptly shut down, and now an auction is scheduled to sell its stuff. - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • Southtown Pub abruptly shut down, and now an auction is scheduled to sell its stuff.

After serving South City for 27 years, Southtown Pub has closed.

St. Louis Magazine reports a sign in the window on August 1 said, "Apologies, we're closed today." But the south city bar hasn't reopened. And now an auction of its goods has been scheduled for August 8. So despite a July 31st Facebook post advertising a bags tournament happening later this month, it appears that won't be happening. The reason for the closure is unknown.

Ed and Ellen Amsler established the pub in 1992, and Paul and Samantha Perrigue took over in 2009. Since then they have added a kitchen, beer garden and the upstairs Barrel Room.



Known for its cheap drinks and chicken wings, the friendly hangout was a place where PBR loving hipsters and Bud downing Cardinals fans gathered alike.

The pub pridds itself on its hospitality and community relationships.

"At Southtown Pub their slogan is 'We are Awesome!!!'" its website states. "And when they say 'we' they mean 'us' and 'you' too. Because it’s the whole Southside community that makes Southtown awesome."

While that Southside community remains, it'll have to find a new place other than Southtown to congregate.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Under New Ownership, the Wine Tap Gets a Fresh Look in Belleville Read More

  2. St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: July 2019 Read More

  3. In Columbia, Illinois, Cafe on the Abbey Keeps It Local on Holy Ground Read More

  4. Oaked Pairs Flawless Hospitality With a Stunning Wine List Read More

  5. Rock Star Taco Shack Brings Tex-Mex and Rock & Roll to New Town Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation