Grace Meat + Three Opening Late-Night Concept Grace Chicken + Fish

Grace Chicken + Fish will be open for late-night munching in the Grove.

The worst thing about) is that it closes at a respectable hour, leaving hungry bar crawlers in the Grove to pass sadly by its darkened windows.But Chef/Owner Rick Lewis has taken pity on us sinners and is starting a late-night window called Grace Chicken + Fish. The new concept will operate out of the same storefront from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.You won't be able to get Lewis' amazing ribs, but the takeout window will offer a tasty alternative during the hours typically dominated by White Castle and gas station pizza. The planned menu includes fried chicken, catfish, shrimp and tofu for mains to be paired with one or more sides exclusive to the late-night operation, including Grace's Hot Chili Blend, Ssäm Jang Sauce, Put the Lime in the Coconut or Cacio e Pepe.“The Grove has continued to be one of Saint Louis’ most vibrant night life neighborhoods," Lewis says in a news release. "We wanted to offer a menu that would satisfy those late-night cravings. I am really excited about our loaded fries and hand pie options. We will have a little bit of all the good stuff to soak up those bad decisions!”The dining room will be closed, but customers will be able to carry out or grab one of Grace's outside tables.