Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 19, 2019

Yellowbelly's Namesake Cocktail Is a Masterful Rum Libation

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 6:08 AM

click to enlarge "The Yellowbelly" breaks the sticky sweet rum drink stereotypes. - ELLEN PRINZI
  • ELLEN PRINZI
  • "The Yellowbelly" breaks the sticky sweet rum drink stereotypes.

Where we’re drinking: Yellowbelly
What we’re drinking:   The Yellowbelly
When we’re drinking:  Pre-dinner cocktail

If you’ve ever been to Yellowbelly (4659 Lindell, 499-1509) in the Central West End, you know it's cocktail game is on point. Regardless of the time of year, Yellowbelly’s rum-forward cocktails transport you to coastal destinations by way of perfectly mixed concoctions in a light and airy space. Co-owner Tim Wiggins is the mastermind behind the bar and a walking encyclopedia on all things rum. In fact, the entire bar program is designed around rum, which, as Wiggins explains, is a very misunderstood spirit.

“People have a misconception that all rum drinks are sugary," says Wiggins. "It’s a very overlooked spirit and has yet to be fully explored.”



Indeed, most people’s experience with the sugarcane liquor begins and ends with rum and Coke or the occasional pina colada enjoyed on vacation. Wiggins feels that rum is on the verge of having its moment, and at Yellowbelly, he has created a variety of drinkable and balanced (read: not too sweet) cocktails.

The namesake cocktail, "the Yellowbelly," is perhaps Wiggins’ greatest creation on the menu. The recipe, which took him almost eight months of tweaking, is a mix of sweet, sour, and spice — not a sickly saccharine stereotype. The visually-appealing drink is made with a blend of Spanish rum, Jamaican rum and a locally made rum from Franklin County called Old Docket Gold. The rest of the drink consists of a housemade coconut cream syrup that's infused with locally made Big Heart Tea “Cup of Sunshine” dust, freshly pressed pineapple juice, lime juice and ginger—the latter designed to cut through the sweetness. It's served in a tall glass with crushed ice and finished off with a dusting of nutmeg and mint. The flavor immediately reminds you of drinking a more complex, less heavy pina colada.

“The goal was to reverse-engineer the pina colada,” says Wiggins, and the result is just that.

It’s no surprise that "the Yellowbelly" is the best selling cocktail on the list, but if that's not your thing, Wiggins is more than happy to change your mind about rum-forward cocktails. Bending his ear about rum can leave your eyes glazed over. His knowledge and passion are evident, from his understanding of the history of the spirit to his painstaking recipes that blend savory and sweet, oftentimes incorporating vegetables. Sitting at the bar and chatting about his cocktails is a treat for any connoisseur, or for anyone on the quest for the perfect drink. Wiggins was recently named a St. Louis Business Journal “30 under 30,” and after one conversation, it's easy to see why he’s so deserving of the award. St. Louis is lucky to have such a knowledgeable and talented mixologist in the region.

"The Yellowbelly" is an ideal way to enjoy all the beauty a rum-based cocktail can be and see Wiggins in his element. However, if you are really interested in exploring the spirit, the restaurant and bar are now offering rum flights—similar to a whiskey or tequila tasting. Either way, prepare to leave Yellowbelly with a new found respect for rum and the non-sweet variety of rum-based cocktails.

Ellen Prinzi is our bar columnist. She likes strong drinks and has strong opinions. You can catch more of her writing via Olio City, a city guide app she started in 2017.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. At the Haunt, Horror Comes to a Dive Bar Setting Read More

  2. Taco Circus Snags Top Kitchen and Bar Talent for New Restaurant Read More

  3. Il Palato Follows a New and Welcome Path in St. Louis Italian Read More

  4. Mimi’s Subway Bar Might Be the Most Bizarre, and Amazing, Bar in St. Louis Read More

  5. Narrow Gauge Is Innovating Craft Beer in North County Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation