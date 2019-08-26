Pappy's Smokehouse Serves Some of the Nation's Best Barbecue, Says Thrillist

click to enlarge
Pappy's Smokehouse has been putting out some of the best barbecue in the country for over a decade.
Over a decade into its reign at the top of the St. Louis barbecue scene, Pappy's Smokehouse (3106 Olive Street, 314-535-4340)
continues to rack up the accolades. This time, it's Thrillist who is recognizing the acclaimed smokehouse, naming it one of the "33 Top Barbecue Restaurants in the U.S."
The nod, which shouts out Pappy's for its apple and cherry wood smoked ribs and Frito pies, is just one more in a long line of awards for the decorated smokehouse. Among its honors, Pappy's was given the distinction of having the "#1 Barbecue Ribs in America" by the Food Network. However, the continued good will is something that still humbles co-founder Mike Emerson.
"What keeps our friends coming back to Pappy's, I believe, is the attitude that we open a brand new restaurant every day," Emerson says. "When we are acknowledged by kind words from people like Thrillist, I feel it shows we continue to walk the walk."
Pappy's is one of the two St. Louis area smokehouses on Thrillist's list. The other, BEAST Craft BBQ, was also recognized
and given a particular recognition for its Wagyu brisket, Duroc pork steak and Brussels sprouts.
Though a continued commitment to quality is what keeps Pappy's relevant, Emerson believes the only way the smokehouse achieves this is through its people.
"It makes me proud to know that Pappy's culture of good food shared with good people continues to resonate after so many years," Emerson says. "I will always be so proud of the team that works so hard, even single day, to put smiles on people's faces. All we really make in life is memories, and Pappy's strives to give our customers good ones with every visit."
