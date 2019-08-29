Email
Thursday, August 29, 2019

You Can Now Eat Red Hot Riplets Pizza, Because St. Louis

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Four Hands Red Hot Riplets Chicken Pizza brings together all that is amazing about St. Louis food. - CHERYL BAEHR
  • CHERYL BAEHR
  • Four Hands Red Hot Riplets Chicken Pizza brings together all that is amazing about St. Louis food.

In a phenomenon that is the St. Louis culinary equivalent of looking directly into the sun, St. Louis-style frozen pizza company Mama Lucia's has teamed up with local craft brewery 4 Hands Brewing Co. to bring us the Red Hot Riplets Chicken Pizza.

Yes, that is correct. It is now possible to enjoy your Red Hot Riplets and craft brew all at once, in pizza form. This genius idea was hatched by the folks at Mama Lucia's, who approached 4 Hands about collaborating. From there, the idea grew into a full-fledged celebration of St. Louis food, most notably, a pizza inspired by the city's revered Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets potato chips.

"Scott [Ashby] and the team behind the Mama Lucia's brand came to us and asked if we would be interested in a spent grain, brewery-inspired, collaboration pizza," says 4 Hands Founder and CEO Kevin Lemp. "We grew up eating Mama Lucia's pizza and felt it would be a fun project to work on. Who would have ever thought we would be building our brand in the frozen food section?"



Indeed, the Red Hot Riplets pie is just one of the handful of St. Louis-inspired offerings in the collaboration. Other varieties include a "City Wide BBQ Pork" pizza, which is an homage to the beloved barbecue pork steak, the "Chicken Club Pizza" with ranch sauce and a "Mission Taco Joint Mexican Pizza" that features chorizo and "St. Louis-style cheese."

As for the Red Hot Riplets pie, the crust is thin, but not St. Louis-style cracker thin. Another deviation from the STL playbook is the cheese: The 4 Hands-Mama Lucia's pizza uses Monterey Jack, not Provel.

Still, if you are a fan of Red Hot Riplets, as this guy certainly is, the fact that you can nosh on your beloved chip seasoning on a pizza is reason enough to celebrate.

