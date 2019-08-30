St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings August 2019

click to enlarge
-
MABEL SUEN
-
Mandy Estrella's famous jibarito is one of the many Caribbean specialties available at her new restaurant, Mayo Ketchup.
Summer may be winding down, but the the city's restaurant scene is showing no signs of slowing. This month was less about the quantity of new places opening as it was the diversity of options. Fans of Caribbean food celebrated the much-anticipated opening
of "Plantain Girl" Mandy Estrella's Mayo Ketchup in Lafayette Square. Vegan-focused Utah Station finally welcomed guests for a taste of its plant-based riffs on classic fast-food dishes, and Turmeric opened in the Loop, promising a "new kind of Indian restaurant"
for lovers of South Asian cuisine.
Turmeric replaced the short-lived Fox Fire, but unfortunately, that was not the month's only closing. Two Downtown West-area restaurants, Aromas Sports Bar & Grill and the Corner Street Food, shut their doors, as well as the Midtown brewery Wellspent Brewing Co. And of course, suds drinkers had another reason to let a tear drop into their beer this month with the closure of the south city watering hole
, Southtown Pub.
Here's the complete roster. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
Closings
The Corner Street Food, 2605 Washington Avenue, Downtown West
Aromas Sports Bar & Grill 2617 Washington Avenue, Downtown West
Wellspent Brewing Co. 2917 Olive Street, Midtown
Southtown Pub 3707 South Kingshighway Boulevard, South City
Fox Fire, 6679 Delmar Boulevard, the Delmar Loop
Miss M's Candy Boutique 500 North Grand Boulevard, Grand Center
Openings
Utah Station, 1956 Utah Street, Benton Park
Turmeric, 6679 Delmar Boulevard, the Delmar Loop
Charred Crust, 105 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
Bubba's Deli, 3249 Ivanhoe, Lindenwood Park
The Mad Crab (second location), 12490 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton
Mayo Ketchup, 2001 Park Avenue, Lafayette Square
