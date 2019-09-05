Email
Thursday, September 5, 2019

Pizza Makers to 'Square Off' For Best St. Louis-Style Pizza Honors

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge Get ready for the Provel. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL POWERS
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL POWERS
  • Get ready for the Provel.
Paper-thin squares of St. Louis’ finest pizzas will be served up at this year’s third-annual St. Louis Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill. Eight different pizzerias will g0 crust to crust as they fight to see who will win the title of “Best St. Louis-style Pizza”. 

The competition goes down on September 22nd from 11:30am to 6:30 p.m. at Berra Park. Tickets are $25 (available online), and festival goers will be part of the action. Attendees will sample a square from each pizza maker and vote for their favorite thin-crust contender. Each ticket also includes a choice of Schlafly beer or soft drink. Kids 12 and younger get in free and then pay by the square.

The returning champion, Cusanelli’s (705 Lemay Ferry Road, 314-631-7686), will be there to defend its title. All contenders have been announced on the event's Facebook page.



click to enlarge Attendees will get to sample squares and vote for the best. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL POWERS
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL POWERS
  • Attendees will get to sample squares and vote for the best.
The festival will also feature an array of giveaways and activities for all ages. And it will include the Home Chef Pizza Baking Competition, an amateur contest where chefs will compete on stage will a panel of local celebrity judges.

Michael Powers, one of the event organizers and founders, invites people to come and “pledge allegiance to Provel.” The event aims to celebrate the culture of St. Louis through melted cheese, so all pizza enthusiasts are welcome to place their judgment and decide on their winner.

A portion of every ticket benefits The Hill’s nonprofit association, Hill 2000.
