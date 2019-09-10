Email
Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Bon Appétit Names Two St. Louis Spots as Best New Restaurants of 2019

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge At Logan Ely's Savage, a dish of crispy tofu spheres made with blended scorpions paired with raw jicama spheres and served with a cucumber jelly, toasted nori oil and green tomato juice. - SARA GRAHAM
  • Sara Graham
  • At Logan Ely's Savage, a dish of crispy tofu spheres made with blended scorpions paired with raw jicama spheres and served with a cucumber jelly, toasted nori oil and green tomato juice.

St. Louisans already know that we have an incredible local food scene here in town, and finally, national publications are beginning to take note.

Today, Bon Appétit magazine announced its nominations for America's Best New Restaurants of 2019, and two St. Louis-area spots made the list: Savage (2655 Ann Avenue, 314-354-8488) in Fox Park and Balkan Treat Box (8103 Big Bend Boulevard, 314-733-5700) in Webster Groves, Missouri.

Savage and Balkan Treat Box join 48 other spots across the country for the list, which charts the magazine's 50 favorite restaurants its editors have visited in the past year.



In the past few years, Riverfront Times restaurant critic Cheryl Baehr has lauded both restaurants as well. In her February 2019 review of Savage, Baehr describes chef-owner Logan Ely as, "...intensely thoughtful in his approach to food, with an ethos steeped in a desire to elevate simple, often discarded items to a place of prominence. In his quest, he's brought to life a restaurant that is both warmly familiar and thrillingly different — a place like nothing St. Louis has seen."
click to enlarge The pljeskavica or "balkan burger" is grilled and placed on a flatbread with cheese, kajmak and somun. - TOM HELLAUER
  • Tom Hellauer
  • The pljeskavica or "balkan burger" is grilled and placed on a flatbread with cheese, kajmak and somun.
When reviewing Balkan Treat Box in October 2017 — which was only operating the food truck at the time, though with a similar menu — Baehr was also impressed. "Balkan Treat Box is one of the most soulful, innovative concepts to open in recent years," Baehr wrote.

Congrats to both Savage and Balkan Treat Box — we'll be rooting for both to make the final cut on Bon Appétit's 2019 Hot 10 list, which will be released on Tuesday, September 17.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
