St. Louis Cardinal Harrison Bader Serves "BaderTots" at Sonic Drive-In

An order of BaderTots will only cost you $3.99.

There’s nothing better than getting a fresh order of BaderTots! That is unless you get them personally delivered by me! Don’t miss out on your chance to try out BaderTots at participating St. Louis area Sonic Drive-Ins! pic.twitter.com/juSlv17Gsq — Harrison Bader (@aybaybader) September 7, 2019

On a recent visit to Sonic Drive-In, a customer was served a surprise directly from a St. Louis Cardinal.To promote his new local special, BaderTots, Cards centerfielder Harrison Bader delivered an order of the tots topped with chili, cheese, ranch, diced onion and jalapeño to a lucky visitor. Bader posted a video of the special delivery, which happened in the drive-thru lane at a St. Louis-area Sonic, on Twitter, joking with the confused customer that it was his first day on the job."So far so good," he quips. "No tips yet, though. I'll get there, though; I've got to work at it." The customer is quick to apologize for not breaking the streak, adding, "Oh, well that stinks. I wish I had cash, but we just left the zoo." The exchange ends with Bader saying, "No, I'm just kidding. Enjoy. Have a good one," and grinning as he walks back toward the restaurant's front door. "My first day working here ... That's what she thought," he says to the camera with a smile.You can find BaderTots at participating St. Louis-area Sonic restaurants while supplies last.Watch the full video below: