Sub Zero Vodka Bar Celebrates 15 Years with Ice Luge Shots, Drink Specials

click to enlarge Courtesy Sub Zero Vodka Bar

Raise a glass to Sub Zero on Sunday with drink specials.

(308 N. Euclid Avenue, 314-367-1200) cemented itself as St. Louis' destination for another popular spirit: vodka. On Sunday, September 15, Sub Zero celebrates 15 years of slinging vodka shots, cocktails and more with

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Back in 2004, long before whiskey or rum bars had their moment in the sun,hourly raffle prizes, drink specials, a DJ and an ice luge with shots. Yes, you read that correctly:At the free and public event, which runs from 4 to 10 p.m., regulars and new revelers alike can experience whathas named one of the best vodka bars in America. Since its debut 15 years ago, Sub Zero has been owned by brothers Derek and Lucas Gamlin, who now operate two other Central West End restaurants under their Gamlin Restaurant Group (Gamlin Whiskey House and 1764 Public House)."It’s astonishing to look back and see how far we’ve come thanks to the ongoing support of our local community," Derek Gamlin said in a press release. "Over time, we’ve seen the neighborhood thrive, more than doubled in size and opened two more establishments. We’re excited to have the chance to celebrate this weekend."