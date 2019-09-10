Email
Friday, September 13, 2019

Sub Zero Vodka Bar Celebrates 15 Years with Ice Luge Shots, Drink Specials

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019

Raise a glass to Sub Zero on Sunday with drink specials.
  • Courtesy Sub Zero Vodka Bar
  Raise a glass to Sub Zero on Sunday with drink specials.

Back in 2004, long before whiskey or rum bars had their moment in the sun,
Sub Zero Vodka Bar (308 N. Euclid Avenue, 314-367-1200) cemented itself as St. Louis' destination for another popular spirit: vodka. On Sunday, September 15, Sub Zero celebrates 15 years of slinging vodka shots, cocktails and more with hourly raffle prizes, drink specials, a DJ and an ice luge with shots. Yes, you read that correctly: an ice luge with shots.

At the free and public event, which runs from 4 to 10 p.m., regulars and new revelers alike can experience what USA Today has named one of the best vodka bars in America. Since its debut 15 years ago, Sub Zero has been owned by brothers Derek and Lucas Gamlin, who now operate two other Central West End restaurants under their Gamlin Restaurant Group (Gamlin Whiskey House and 1764 Public House).

"It’s astonishing to look back and see how far we’ve come thanks to the ongoing support of our local community," Derek Gamlin said in a press release. "Over time, we’ve seen the neighborhood thrive, more than doubled in size and opened two more establishments. We’re excited to have the chance to celebrate this weekend."



