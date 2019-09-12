Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Grace Meat + Three and Perennial Artisan Ales Releasing Hominy Lager

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge Rick Lewis (pictured left) of Grace Meat + Three with Perennial Artisan Ales co-founder Phil Wymore. - SPENCER PERNIKOFF
  • Spencer Pernikoff
  • Rick Lewis (pictured left) of Grace Meat + Three with Perennial Artisan Ales co-founder Phil Wymore.

Mexican-style lagers are one of the trendiest beer styles of the year, and now, two local favorites are teaming up to release one of their own.

Made with heirloom Bloody Butcher corn, Grace Hominy Lager is a collaboration between Rick Lewis at Grace Meat + Three (4270 Manchester Avenue, 314-533-2700) and Phil Wymore of Perennial Artisan Ales (8125 Michigan Avenue; 314-631-7300). The dried corn will first be cooked in an acauline solution using pecan wood ash at Grace, in the restaurant's barbecue pit, lovingly nicknamed Bruce Almighty.

"Bloody Butcher red corn is an heirloom dent corn that has been grown in the United States since the 1840s," Lewis said in a release. "We choose this corn because of its flavor and aromatics. We are excited to have the opportunity to brew a Grace featured beer with Perennial. This has been something we have been discussing with Phil and the Perennial team since our days back at Quincy Street Bistro."

The crisp Mexican-style lager style was chosen to complement the Southern eats at Grace — especially Lewis' famous fried chicken, says Wymore.

“Clocking in at 4.8 percent ABV, it’s refreshing and a perfect companion for southern cuisine, especially fried chicken,” Wymore said in the release.



Grace Hominy Lager will be available on draft at both Grace Meat + Three and Perennial Artisan Ales. Follow both businesses on social media to keep updated on official release party details, which the release says are coming soon.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

    • Tags: , , , , , ,

    Jump to comments
      |  
    Food Blog

    Archives | RSS

    Most Popular

    1. Bon Appétit Names Two St. Louis Spots as Best New Restaurants of 2019 Read More

    2. Watch David Sandusky of BEAST Craft BBQ on 'Guy's Grocery Games' Tonight Read More

    3. Beyond Sweet Relocating, Expanding with Burgers, Bar Program and Games Read More

    4. Hidden Gem TKO Packs an Impressive Punch Read More

    5. Meggan Sandusky Keeps the Fire Going at BEAST Craft BBQ Read More

    Best Things to Do In St. Louis

    Newest Slideshows

    Newsletters

    Never miss a beat

    Sign Up Now

    Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

    Special Issues

    Summer Guide
    Music Issue
    More...

    Riverfront Times

    308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

    St. Louis, MO 63103

    Main: (314) 754-5966

    Advertising: (314) 754-5914

    Classified: (314) 754-5925

    All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

    News

    Music

    Eat

    Calendar

    Arts

    Movies

    Special Sections

    Classifieds

    Social Media

    About Riverfront Times

    © 2019 Riverfront Times

    Website powered by Foundation