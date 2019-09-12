Grace Meat + Three and Perennial Artisan Ales Releasing Hominy Lager

click to enlarge Spencer Pernikoff

Made with heirloom Bloody Butcher corn, Grace Hominy Lager is a collaboration between Rick Lewis at

(

4270 Manchester Avenue, 314-533-2700

)

(

8125 Michigan Avenue; 314-631-7300). The dried corn will first be c





Mexican-style lagers are one of the trendiest beer styles of the year, and now, two local favorites are teaming up to release one of their own.and Phil Wymore ofooked in an acauline solution using pecan wood ash at Grace, in the restaurant's barbecue pit, lovingly nicknamed Bruce Almighty."Bloody Butcher red corn is an heirloom dent corn that has been grown in the United States since the 1840s," Lewis said in a release. "We choose this corn because of its flavor and aromatics. We are excited to have the opportunity to brew a Grace featured beer with Perennial. This has been something we have been discussing with Phil and the Perennial team since our days back at Quincy Street Bistro."The crisp Mexican-style lager style was chosen to complement the Southern eats at Grace — especially Lewis' famous fried chicken, says Wymore.“Clocking in at 4.8 percent ABV, it’s refreshing and a perfect companion for southern cuisine, especially fried chicken,” Wymore said in the release.Grace Hominy Lager will be available on draft at both Grace Meat + Three and Perennial Artisan Ales. Follow both businesses on social media to keep updated on official release party details, which the release says are coming soon.