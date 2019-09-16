Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 16, 2019

Clancy's Brewery Brings Quality Craft Beer to Downtown Granite City

Posted By on Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 6:07 AM

click to enlarge The End is Rye and Four Square Nut Brown Ale at Clancy's. - CHELSEA NEULING
  • Chelsea Neuling
  • The End is Rye and Four Square Nut Brown Ale at Clancy's.
Downtown Granite City, Illinois is finally getting the TLC it deserves.

Granite City Cinema (1243 Niedringhaus Avenue, 618-512-9000) opened almost ten years ago, and today, Niedringhaus Avenue has transformed into a lively place, featuring Downtown Diner (1318 Niedringhaus Avenue, 618-501-1680), Lascelles Granite City (1324 Niedringhaus Avenue, 618-709-7375) and now Clancy's Brewery (1312 Niedringhaus Avenue, 618-709-7337), which opened quietly in June  and celebrated its grand opening on August 31.

Lance Callas is behind both Clancy's Brewery and Lascelles, which opened in 2015. Now, with Clancy's, he's continuing his vision to revitalize this pocket of Granite City, while also making a longtime dream of running a brewery come true. Walt Chaboude, the director of operations for Lascelles, is now also leading the day to day at Clancy's.

"We are excited to help revitalize downtown and create a place where people can come to enjoy themselves," Chaboude says.



click to enlarge CHELSEA NEULING
  • Chelsea Neuling
To start, Clancy's is serving two house beers: Lemon Drop Pilsner, a dry-hopped Pilsner made with Lemondrop hops and lemon zest, and a rye, The End Is Rye.

From inside the small tasting room, visitors can peer behind a glass wall to watch almost 100 gallons of beer being brewed at a time by master brewer Tracy Hutton. Hutton is planning on brewing a special beer to honor Granite City called the Granite Mammal, a classic European-style Vienna lager with a malty flavor and smooth finish.

Eventually, Clancy's plans to offer even more house brews, but in the meantime, brews from Recess Brewing (307 North Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-692-5101) in Edwardsville, Illinois are also on offer, including Pedagogical Porter, Lincoln’s Lament Lager and 4 Square Nut Brown Ale, plus the Heavenly Honey Raz from Cathedral Square Brewery (314-803-3605) in St. Louis. Clancy's also serves a variety of wines and cocktails. All drinks on the menu are $6 or under.

click to enlarge CHELSEA NEULING
  • Chelsea Neuling
The brewery doesn't currently serve food, but guests are allowed to bring in outside eats to enjoy with their beers.

Clancy's Brewery is open Thursday and Friday from 4 to 11 p.m, Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The brewery is closed Monday through Wednesday.

click to enlarge Clancy's director of operations Walt Chaboude. - CHELSEA NEULING
  • Chelsea Neuling
  • Clancy's director of operations Walt Chaboude.
click to enlarge CHELSEA NEULING
  • Chelsea Neuling
click to enlarge CHELSEA NEULING
  • Chelsea Neuling
click to enlarge CHELSEA NEULING
  • Chelsea Neuling
click to enlarge CHELSEA NEULING
  • Chelsea Neuling
click to enlarge CHELSEA NEULING
  • Chelsea Neuling
click to enlarge CHELSEA NEULING
  • Chelsea Neuling


  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

    • Tags: , , , , , , , ,

    Jump to comments
    Food Blog

    Archives | RSS

    Most Popular

    1. Mac's Local Eats and Bluewood Brewing to Open on September 18 Read More

    2. Beyond Sweet Relocating, Expanding with Burgers, Bar Program and Games Read More

    3. Hidden Gem TKO Packs an Impressive Punch Read More

    4. Watch David Sandusky of BEAST Craft BBQ on 'Guy's Grocery Games' Tonight Read More

    5. Sub Zero Vodka Bar Celebrates 15 Years with Ice Luge Shots, Drink Specials Read More

    Best Things to Do In St. Louis

    Newest Slideshows

    Newsletters

    Never miss a beat

    Sign Up Now

    Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

    Special Issues

    Summer Guide
    Music Issue
    More...

    Riverfront Times

    308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

    St. Louis, MO 63103

    Main: (314) 754-5966

    Advertising: (314) 754-5914

    Classified: (314) 754-5925

    All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

    News

    Music

    Eat

    Calendar

    Arts

    Movies

    Special Sections

    Classifieds

    Social Media

    About Riverfront Times

    © 2019 Riverfront Times

    Website powered by Foundation