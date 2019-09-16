Clancy's Brewery Brings Quality Craft Beer to Downtown Granite City

click to enlarge Chelsea Neuling

The End is Rye and Four Square Nut Brown Ale at Clancy's.

Clancy's director of operations Walt Chaboude.

Downtown Granite City, Illinois is finally getting the TLC it deserves.opened almost ten years ago, and today, Niedringhaus Avenue has transformed into a lively place, featuringand now), which opened quietly in June and celebrated its grand opening on August 31.Lance Callas is behind both Clancy's Brewery and Lascelles, which opened in 2015. Now, with Clancy's, he's continuing his vision to revitalize this pocket of Granite City, while also making a longtime dream of running a brewery come true. Walt Chaboude, the director of operations for Lascelles, is now also leading the day to day at Clancy's."We are excited to help revitalize downtown and create a place where people can come to enjoy themselves," Chaboude says.To start, Clancy's is serving two house beers: Lemon Drop Pilsner, a dry-hopped Pilsner made with Lemondrop hops and lemon zest, and a rye, The End Is Rye.From inside the small tasting room, visitors can peer behind a glass wall to watch almost 100 gallons of beer being brewed at a time by master brewer Tracy Hutton. Hutton is planning on brewing a special beer to honor Granite City called the Granite Mammal, a classic European-style Vienna lager with a malty flavor and smooth finish.Eventually, Clancy's plans to offer even more house brews, but in the meantime, brews from Recess Brewingin Edwardsville, Illinois are also on offer, including Pedagogical Porter, Lincoln’s Lament Lager and 4 Square Nut Brown Ale, plus the Heavenly Honey Raz from Cathedral Square Breweryin St. Louis. Clancy's also serves a variety of wines and cocktails. All drinks on the menu are $6 or under.The brewery doesn't currently serve food, but guests are allowed to bring in outside eats to enjoy with their beers.Clancy's Brewery is open Thursday and Friday from 4 to 11 p.m, Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The brewery is closed Monday through Wednesday.