Tommy Andrew to Open Sandwich Shop Inside Tamm Avenue Bar This Fall

Spencer Pernikoff
Tommy Andrew in the kitchen at the late great Randolfi's.
Get excited, St. Louis: Dogtown is about to get even more delicious.
This fall, chef Tommy Andrew will debut Nomad inside Tamm Avenue Bar (1227 Tamm Avenue, 314-261-4902)
, as first reported
by Sauce Magazine
.
At Nomad, Andrew will serve a range of sandwiches, burgers and more, with several of his early menu items inspired by his impressive culinary resume. Andrew is a familiar face to many in the St. Louis restaurant scene, having previously worked at top spots that include now-shuttered Monarch and Randolfi's, as well as local favorites such as LoRusso's Cucina and Cinder House, where he worked as senior sous chef until leaving to launch Nomad.
Bob Brazell, co-owner of Tamm and chef-owner of Byrd & Barrel, first approached Andrew with the opportunity to open a concept inside the bar after Mac's Local Eats exited in August.
"I worked with Tommy back in my Monarch days; we've known each other for a long time," Brazell says. "When Mac's made the move to Bluewood [Brewing] we were looking for somebody, and it really just happened organically. We're excited; Tommy is an amazing chef with a great personality — he's funny as hell, which is always nice to be around — and he really cares about quality."
Brazell says that customers can still expect to find a couple of burgers at Tamm when Nomad debuts this fall, although decidedly different from the ones served at Mac's. So far, menu R&D has included a meatball sub inspired by the meatballs Andrew developed for Randolfi's — and aptly named the RIP Randolfi’s — as well as housemade pastrami sandwich.
"Mac's did such a great job, and it was super high quality, and that was a big thing for us — we didn't just want to do wings or throw together some bar food," Brazell says. "We wanted to serve something high quality, and Tommy cares a lot about what he does. He'll be working with local farmers, cooking seasonally and using local produce when he can. It's going to be straightforward bar food and sandwiches with quality execution."
In anticipation for Nomad's debut, the kitchen at Tamm is currently being renovated, as is the dining room floor. When Nomad opens for business, diners will queue up in the space formerly occupied by Mac's Local Buys to help reduce crowding in the bar area.
"People will now enter through the former [Mac's Local Buys] market [for Nomad]," Brazell says. "It always created such a bottleneck before in the dining room, with people lining up at the window, and the line would be long in the bar. I think it will be a much better guest experience; it just frees up a lot more room."
Brazell says that customers can also expect Andrew to offer grab-and-go cold-cut sandwiches for sale on the market side of Tamm.
Nomad is targeting a late-October opening date. A call to Andrew was not immediately returned. More as we learn it.
