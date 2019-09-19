Email
Thursday, September 19, 2019

David Burke Hosting Dinner Inspired by the Great Forest Park Balloon Race

Posted By on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 6:07 AM

click to enlarge The four-course dinner will be hosted on the restaurant's rooftop event space. - COURTESY GRAND TAVERN BY DAVID BURKE
  • Courtesy Grand Tavern by David Burke
  • The four-course dinner will be hosted on the restaurant's rooftop event space.


This weekend marks the Great Forest Park Balloon Race, and celebrity chef David Burke is more than rising to the occasion.

Tomorrow, September 21, Grand Tavern by David Burke (626 North Grand Boulevard, 314-405-3399) will host a four-course tasting dinner titled Up in the Sky inspired by the balloon race prepared by Burke and executive chef Robert Cantu at the the private rooftop event space of the Angad Rooftop Terrace. (Both Grand Tavern and the rooftop bar are located inside the Angad Arts Hotel.)



click to enlarge The first course, titled Berry Balloons, will combine fresh strawberries with Baetje Farms goat cheese - COURTESY GRAND TAVERN BY DAVID BURKE
  • Courtesy Grand Tavern by David Burke
  • The first course, titled Berry Balloons, will combine fresh strawberries with Baetje Farms goat cheese
Just 30 seats are available for the dinner, which begins at 7 p.m. and includes curated wine pairings for $110 per person (tax and gratuity included); tickets can be purchased online ahead of the event through Eventbrite. Highlights of the tasting menu include the Hot Air Steamed Black Bass with lobster minestrone, local squash and ditalini pasta and a Cotton Candy Balloon for dessert.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
  Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

