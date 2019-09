David Burke Hosting Dinner Inspired by the Great Forest Park Balloon Race

click to enlarge Courtesy Grand Tavern by David Burke

The four-course dinner will be hosted on the restaurant's rooftop event space.





click to enlarge Courtesy Grand Tavern by David Burke

The first course, titled Berry Balloons, will combine fresh strawberries with Baetje Farms goat cheese

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This weekend marks the Great Forest Park Balloon Race, and celebrity chef David Burke is more than rising to the occasion.Tomorrow, September 21,will host a four-course tasting dinner titled Up in the Sky inspired by the balloon race prepared by Burke and executive chef Robert Cantu at the the private rooftop event space of the. (Both Grand Tavern and the rooftop bar are located inside the.)Just 30 seats are available for the dinner, which begins at 7 p.m. and includes curated wine pairings for $110 per person (tax and gratuity included); tickets can be purchased online ahead of the event through Eventbrite . Highlights of the tasting menu include the Hot Air Steamed Black Bass with lobster minestrone, local squash and ditalini pasta and a Cotton Candy Balloon for dessert.