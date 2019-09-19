Thursday, September 19, 2019
David Burke Hosting Dinner Inspired by the Great Forest Park Balloon Race
By Liz Miller
on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 6:07 AM
The four-course dinner will be hosted on the restaurant's rooftop event space.
This weekend marks the Great Forest Park Balloon Race, and celebrity chef David Burke is more than rising to the occasion.
Tomorrow, September 21, Grand Tavern by David Burke (626 North Grand Boulevard, 314-405-3399)
will host a four-course tasting dinner titled Up in the Sky inspired by the balloon race prepared by Burke and executive chef Robert Cantu at the the private rooftop event space of the Angad Rooftop Terrace
. (Both Grand Tavern and the rooftop bar are located inside the Angad Arts Hotel
.)
The first course, titled Berry Balloons, will combine fresh strawberries with Baetje Farms goat cheese
Just 30 seats are available for the dinner, which begins at 7 p.m. and includes curated wine pairings for $110 per person (tax and gratuity included); tickets can be purchased online ahead of the event through Eventbrite
. Highlights of the tasting menu include the Hot Air Steamed Black Bass with lobster minestrone, local squash and ditalini pasta and a Cotton Candy Balloon for dessert.
