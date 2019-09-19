Email
Thursday, September 19, 2019

Heck Yes! You Can Now Buy Gioia's Hot Salami on a Dogtown Frozen Pizza

Posted By on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge Hello, lover. - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • Hello, lover.

There are few St. Louis foods more beloved than the hot salami sandwich at Gioia's Deli. But this legendary item has somehow just become even better because now you can get it on a Dogtown Frozen Pizza.

Run to Schnucks as soon as you can, because this new all-local collaboration just hit shelves.

In a video posted by Gioia’s Deli co-owner Alex Donley less than 24 hours ago, he teases the new release. He says “there’s something big coming down the pipe” and that he’s “not allowed to talk about it” because of an embargo.



But in the background of the video, Alex’s wife, Amanda Donley, does a bit of “secret” displaying of the frozen delight, hovering behind his head and showing off the tasty pie.

I’ve decided not to talk about it.

In the video, Donley says that you can already pick up the hot collaboration at Schnucks, so we popped into Schnucks on Arsenal (5055 Arsenal; 314-771-5008) and sure enough, this tasty treat was already chillin’ in the freezer.

This Schnucks location is the one closest to Gioia’s location on the Hill, so we figured it would be a safe bet to find the new arrival. But there is sure to be a crowd in the frozen aisle at your local Schnucks because everybody is going to flip out over this thing.

The local pizzas available at this location has grown considerably over the years, with tons of brands fighting for a space in the pizza wars. Many new options have emerged lately (like that awesome Red Hot Riplets pizza) and St. Louisians are celebrating these new addition.

Pizza wars are the only good wars. We all win.

click to enlarge So many local pizzas, so little time. - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • So many local pizzas, so little time.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
